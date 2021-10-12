“He asked me to add something making fun of Stephanie” – CM Punk reveals Vince McMahon asked him to take a shot at Stephanie McMahon in his infamous Pipe Bomb Promo

CM Punk reveals Vince McMahon asked him to take a shot at his own daughter Stephanie McMahon in his infamous Pipe Bomb Promo back in 2011.

June 27, 2011 is a date most wrestling fans will never forget. It was the day CM Punk cut the pipe bomb on WWE RAW; a work shoot promo that etched itself in the history of professional wrestling by blurring the very lines between reality and fiction.

Also read: Former WWE Champion throws shade at Cristiano Ronaldo for being too soft

Punk took shots on the Rock, Hulk Hogan and mentioned Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman while also bringing up other wrestling companies such as Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. In an interview with Sport1, the self-proclaimed Best in the World revealed that he provided the WWE with a fake draft to get the promo approved and also added that Vince himself asked him to make fun of Stephanie McMahon in it.

CM Punk reveals Vince McMahon asked him to take a shot at Stephanie McMahon in his infamous Pipe Bomb Promo

“I had to make an outline for Vince and I didn’t say anything I wrote in the outline, I just know that I needed him to agree and then I went out there and said whatever I wanted. I knew what I wanted to say, I knew I wasn’t stepping over the line and I knew nobody was going to be pissed at me. The thing with live television is, it’s easier to ask for forgiveness than permission. If I would have asked him to say all that stuff, he would have been like, ‘Don’t mention Brock, don’t mention Paul Heyman.’

Those guys, at the time, were persona non Grata. He would have been like, ‘What the hell is Ring of Honor? Don’t mention New Japan.’ I knew to make it the special piece of art that I wanted it to be, I had to go out there and say all of that. I wrote up a mock draft of it and he said, ‘Yeah, this is great.’ He asked me to add something making fun of Stephanie. I was like, ‘Okay.’ I went out there and I did it and it was good so it doesn’t matter.”

CM Punk eventually quit the WWE back in 2014 after being frustrated with his creative direction. The voice of the voiceless vowed to never return to the world of pro-wrestling but eventually went back on his word making his long awaited comeback to the industry with AEW, 7 years after walking away.

Click here for more Wrestling News