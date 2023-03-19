Triple H is Reportedly Working On Clearing Vince McMahon’s “Final Mess” By SummerSlam

WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Triple H, is seemingly trying hard to right the wrongs of Vince McMahon. Since last year, Raw has been devoid of a top Champion. Since Roman Reigns belongs to the SmackDown brand, his appearance in the flagship show is limited. Due to the unification of the World titles, a lot of talents in the locker room do not have a fair chance to chase a World Championship.

For months, it was speculated that WWE would force split Roman Reigns’ World Title reign. A recent report shed light on the working plan of Triple H.

Turns out, the World title split will happen by SummerSlam. The Tribal Chief merged the top titles last year at WrestleMania 38 after defeating Brock Lesnar in a winner take all match, claiming the WWE Championship.

Triple H is reportedly working on “overcoming” Vince McMahon’s “final mess”

Before Vince McMahon let go of the reins of the Creative, he made the decision to have Roman Reigns enjoy a run as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion.

The idea was met with a lot of criticism from the fans, as only one show in WWE has a World Champion. WrestleVotes termed this as Vince McMahon’s “final mess”. WrestleVotes also told GiveMeSport that Triple H is aiming to “overcome” Vince McMahon’s final mess by SummerSlam.

“This is the final mess, and you really can call it a mess. This is the final obstacle and the new team is working to overcome that. There was never a plan when Roman Reigns won the titles a year ago. Triple H was handed this mess, By SummerSlam, there’s gonna be two titles.”

It was previously reported that The Game had a plan in place to have the title split take place by WrestleMania 39. But, since The Rock could not make it to this year’s Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes was given the opportunity to compete with the Head of the Table.

The reported plan was for The Rock to chase the Universal Championship on the second night of WrestleMania 39.

Day 928 of Roman Reigns being the reigning defending undisputed universal heavyweight champion all hail the tribal chief and the head of the table plus 347 days as the undisputed wwe universal champion acknowledge the greatest champion of this generation road to 1000 days 🐐 pic.twitter.com/dGYICNRwVt — Tawanna ☝🏿🩸 (@RElGNSSECTION) March 16, 2023

As to Night 1, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre were the ones to compete for the WWE Championship. As it stands, WWE fans will have to wait until August to finally see the World title split.

Roman Reigns is getting closer to achieving a new milestone

Roman Reigns has already achieved what no one has in the modern era of wrestling. The Tribal Chief is currently the longest-reigning Universal Champion.

He first claimed the Championship in 2020 after defeating Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a triple-threat match. With each passing day, Reigns is getting closer to reaching the 1000-day mark.

May 27th. That’s the day Roman Reigns needs to reach in order to crack 1000 days as Universal Champion. WWE have mentioned that as a big landmark. In your opinion, is there anyway he reaches that date with the Universal Title? pic.twitter.com/KxGj8sIgry — Just Talk Wrestling (@JustTalkWrestle) March 1, 2023

As of this writing, Roman Reigns has held the Universal Championship for 929 days. The reigning Champion will easily hit the 1000-day mark before August unless he loses his Championship on the way.

