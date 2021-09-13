Reason why Bobby Lashley vs Randy Orton was moved from Extreme Rules to WWE RAW

Reason why the Bobby Lashley vs Randy Orton WWE Championship match was moved from Extreme Rules to WWE Monday Night RAW.

Bobby Lashley vs Randy Orton was originally supposed to take place at WWE Extreme Rules. The match has since been moved to this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW. According to Dave Melzter of Wrestling Observer Radio, this was done in response to AEW Dynamite beating RAW in key 18-49 demo.

RAW was originally going to feature RK-Bro vs Lashley and MVP for the tag team championships. Plans have since changed however, it is worth noting that the match is still listed internally for Extreme Rules. This means that the match may have a screwy finish on Monday to lead into the pay-per-view.

Speaking of the change of plans by WWE, Meltzer said:

“They moved the pay-per-view match to Raw. Originally they were going to do the tag team title match. The whole show last week was built to set up this tag team title match on this week’s Raw and then they pulled the match because they lost in the ratings and they’re putting Randy Orton and Bobby Lashley, the pay-per-view main event on TV tomorrow night. Yea, that’s among the responses [to AEW]. I’m not surprised.”

However, Ringside News has reported that this is not the case and AEW did not play into WWE’s decision to alter their plans.

“We were told by a tenured member of the creative team that AEW did not play into WWE’s decision to alter their plans. We were told, ‘There are other reasons why the title match is being moved to Monday, and it has nothing to do with AEW.’”

