“I’m different than The Rock” – Becky Lynch says she wants to bigger and better than the Rock in Hollywood

Becky Lynch shocked the wrestling world by making her WWE comeback at SummerSlam and squashing Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. She is back at the top in the WWE, the very position left the company in last year. It appears that she intends to dominate Hollywood next.

During a recent conversation with New York Daily News, the Man spoke of her desire to follow the example of a certain Dwayne Johnson and become even bigger than him in the world of films and movies. She did add however, that she wasn’t trying to be the ‘next anybody.’

“I hope I can be bigger than The Rock and better than The Rock. The Rock is a good friend. The Rock is a great friend. But I’m on a different path and I’m different than The Rock and I’m not trying to be the next anybody. I’m the first Becky Lynch.”

During the same interview, Lynch addressed her heel turn stating that she hadn’t changed and was the same person but smarter.

“I’ve just come back and now I feel like suddenly there’s this conversation that I’m not doing things the right way, but I don’t know what anybody expects me to do. Do you want me to come back and toy with Bianca and give her more of a chance to look like she’s got an opportunity? Or would I come back, knowing that I haven’t done this in a while, and be smart about it and blindside her?

“I just did what an intelligent person would do. If you haven’t been wrestling in a long time, then you’ve been strategizing. You’ve been strategizing because you haven’t been in the ring with this person, so then you are going to do something different. You are going to catch them off guard. And now suddenly I’m the bad guy because I came back even better than ever? I don’t really understand this talk about me being a heel. I haven’t changed, I just got smarter.”

Lynch will face Belair at WWE Extreme Rules on September 26 in Columbus, Ohio.

