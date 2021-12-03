Rebranding plans for Elias nixed by Vince McMahon due to his resemblance to Randy Savage

Rebranding plans for WWE Superstar Elias nixed by Vince McMahon due to his close resemblance to WWE hall of Famer Randy Savage.

Elias has not been seen on WWE television for quite some time now. It seemed that the promotion had plans for the drifter espescially after they aired vignettes over the summer where he burned his guitar and appeared to abandon his musician gimmick. However, they are yet to follow through. In fact, it seems there were no plans to begin with.



According to a report from WrestleVotes there was no end game for the Elias vignettes. In fact, their solo purpose was there was no end game for the Elias vignettes. Whatever plans they had for him has been rejected by Vince McMahon because of the resemblance of his new gimmick to Randy Savage.

“Interesting note on Elias, source states they had no end plan for graveyard vignettes. Just shot them to kill off the “music” gimmick. His initial rebranding weeks back looked to similar to Randy Savage w/ colorful trunks & beard so Vince & co didn’t like it. Back to square 1.”

Elias moved from NXT to the WWE main roster back in 2017. He was regularly seen playing the guitar in the background during numerous backstage segments. He made his in-ring debut where he fought and won against Dean Ambrose via disqualification.

Despite being a regular feature for a long time, he has only won the 24/7 championship. Now that he is undergoing a gimmick change, who knows what lies for him ahead. Before all that, hopefully he recieves a reboot that recieves Vince’s seal of approval first.

