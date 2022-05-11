John Cena First Album Sales: How many copies did John Cena’s hit ‘You Can’t See Me’ album sell?

WWE Legend John Cena released his his first studio album in 2005 and the Sales were so good that it became a certified Platinum.

Just a month after defeating JBL at WrestleMania 21, WWE’s Cenation Leader released his first studio album ‘You Can’t See Me’ alongside his cousin Tha Trademarc. Released by WWE Music Group and Columbia Records, John Cena’s First Album was an instant hit after it was released on March 10, 2005.

The 16-time WWE World Champion’s rap album debuted at #15 on the Billboard Charts and went on to earn the third spot on U.S. Billboard Rap Albums.

But how many copies did John Cena’s rap album sell? What were the total sales of John Cena’s First Album?

How many copies did John Cena’s First Album actually sell?

The 16-time World Champion recorded this album in 2004. It was intended to pay tribute to the classic two-man rhyming crews. John Cena’s First album featured 17 original tracks where Cena and Tha Trademarc (Marc Predka) traded verses throughout the album.

Talking about the sales, John Cena’s ‘You Can’t See Me’ sold over 143,000 copies within the first seven days of its release. In fact, the album was certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The success of the album is evident in the number of copies it sold over the years. According to reports, John Cena’s ‘You Can’t See Me’ sold more than 1.3 million copies overall.

John Cena’s first album sold 143k first week? N*gga is a legend LMFAOOOOO — Belaire Bari (@DiondreBeats) February 27, 2022

The Cenation Leader once confessed that he enjoys Korean Pop music.

While promoting his movie ‘Blockers’ in 2018, the 16-time world champion talked about the secret thing that entertained him. When Cena was asked if he used to watch any ‘secret TV shows’, he replied:

“If you’re asking if I have a secret thing I’m entertained by, that no one else knows [it’s] Korean pop, K-pop.”

John Cena brings back the Dr. of Thuganomics at the shown of shows

John Cena wrestled in WWE under his rapper gimmick(The Doctor of Thuganomics) from 2002 to 2005. Cena was a heel back then and often rapped derogatory statements about his adversaries in the ring.

John Cena dropped his rapper gimmick in 2005 and transitioned into a ‘hustle, royalty, and respect’ character. Even though John Cena has dropped the Doctor of Thuganomics gimmick, the 16-Time Champion has made rare appearances like one on Wrestlemania 35. John Cena made an appearance on the showcase of the immortals with the rapper gimmick in a segment with Elias. Cena mocked and humiliated Elias with his rhymes before delivering an AA to him.

Now that John Cena is a part-timer and is focused more on his Hollywood projects, it will be interesting to see when fans will get a glimpse of The Doctor of Thuganomics again.

