“My Dream Match” – Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Says He Wishes He Could Face Former WWE Champion in the Squared Circle

Sep 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Actor Dwayne Johnson before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Rock is one of the biggest names ever in the world of professional wrestling. He also wrestled during Wrestling’s most prolific period. He has faced some of the biggest stars in the world such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena and is rumored to be on his way to another WrestleMania appearance against cousin Roman Reigns. The Brahma Bull is no stranger to cross generation matches. He faced Hulk Hogan in one of the most memorable WrestleMania matches of all time. His dream opponent, however, is Hogan’s most memorable rival turned partner turned rival again.

The Rock took to Instagram to post a picture of himself wearing sunglasses. The sunglasses however, were similar to the ones adorned by former WWE Champion Macho Man Randy Savage. The Rock brought up the similarities in their eye wear and then revealed that he was his dream match.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says he wishes he could face Randy Savage

“Feelin’ Macho in my “Ohhhh Yeah” shades,” The Rock captioned the picture. “(Savage was always my dream match as it would’ve been an honor to share the squared circle with him).”

Randy Savage never beat Hulk Hogan clean!

Randy Savage’s never is almost always brought up when speaking about Hulk Hogan. That’s how much their WWE careers seemed to be intertwined with each other. Savage signed with the WWE in 1985 and after rising through the ranks, he eventually ran into Hogan.

However, almost all their encounters ended with Savage staring at the lights. When Savage did win, it was always by count-out. This pattern continued until they decided to pair up and form the Mega Powers!

The partnership would eventually culminate in yet another match that ended with Hogan beating Savage for the World Championship. That wasn’t the end of their rivalry though. The two continued to square up long after WrestleMania 5. This time however, they were both winning equally, although Savage was yet to pin Hogan.

Their rivalry in the WWE finally came to an end in 1990 after Hogan beat Savage once again, this time in a steel cage match.

Both of them would eventually make their way to WCW where they fought a few times again. Hulk Hogan won all of their matches except three. One was a no-result and both of Savage’s victories came by disqualification.

A legendary rivalry that spanned over a decade and two companies never saw the two men ever truly be equal. Despite all of this, the fact that Savage became as popular as he did is testament to how beloved he was by the fans.

