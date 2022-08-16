Recalling when the WWE crossed the line by making a storyline on suicide

Looking back on one of the most absurd storylines ever produced by the WWE featuring former official Tim White.

As WWE fans, we are no strangers to having watched some of the most unsettling and disturbing storylines ever produced by the company. From the infamous “Katy Vick” angle to Trish Stratus being extorted to “bark like a dog”, we have seen it all!

In case you’ve forgotten, there’s one more cringe content that can be added to the list of the dumbest storylines ever produced. Former WWE official Tim White who was better known as the assistant for Andre The Giant was involved in one of the most utterly embarrassing and preposterous angles named “The Lunchtime Suicide Series” which was a recurring segment on WWE’s official website.

Tim White was recognized for officiating the Hell in a Cell match between The Undertaker and Mankind in 1998. He was also the referee for another Hell in a Cell match that happened at the PPV event of Judgement Day 2002 between Chris Jericho and Triple H.

During the match, Tim was shoved to the steel cell where he suffered legitimate shoulder injuries. The severity of his condition forced him to retire. The Lunchtime Suicide Series began in 2005 when Tim was interviewed by SmackDown announcer Josh Mathews at the former’s bar.

During the interview, White was seemingly dejected and was seen imbibing excessively recalling the HIAC match that ended his career. The segment had a somber undertone yet it was fine as it seemed that Tim was only drowning his sorrows until the story took a shocking turn.

The cameras panned away when Tim reached below the bar counter and pulled out his shotgun. Alarmed by this, Josh Mathews was heard attempting to stop Tim until a shot was heard. It appeared as though Tim committed suicide by shooting himself.

Fast forward to the next segment, Tim was still alive as he revealed he had botched the shooting by firing into his foot. To make sure he doesn’t fail again, White came up with yet another appalling way of taking his own life by swallowing rat poison. When he survived that, he tried hanging himself but then the rope broke. The series went on with Tim trying out innovative ways to die.

Thankfully, the painful series came to an end when Tim decided to not go ahead with it in the final episode. However, he did shoot Josh Matthews for the big finish. After all that, it boils down to this- what was the point of it all? The story was by far one of the most pointless and absurd forms of entertainment that enraged the fans.

What happened to Tim White?

On 19th June 2022, The world of wrestling was saddened to learn of the passing of Tim White. White gave 24 years of his services to the company as an official. He was released by the company in 2009. After his passing, a lot of WWE superstars took to Twitter to commemorate Tim’s career.

I lit up every time I saw this man! Tim White often was the man tasked with shepherding us at appearances and conventions the last several years. He was always extraordinarily kind and warm. I will miss you, my friend. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/fZm0Fq1sRj — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) June 19, 2022

No not Tim White.. 🥺 heart of gold. Always the nicest person in any room he was in. I’ll miss his Andre the giant stories and hugs. Lucky to have known such a great human. RIP Tim ❤️ https://t.co/rJmd4tZDcz — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) June 19, 2022

So sad to learn of the passing of Tim White. He was always such a pleasure to be around. ❤️ Condolences to his family and friends. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) June 19, 2022

White initially joined as a part-time referee besides working as Andre The Giant’s agent in 1985. Apart from being awesome at his job, he was one of the most endeared people backstage.