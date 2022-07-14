Wrestling

Details on why Cactus Jack was not approved in the WWE at first

Mick Foley
Rishabh Singh

Previous Article
"And I want to thank Randy for that" - Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion expresses his gratitude to Randy Orton
Next Article
What happened to Virat Kohli: When will Virat Kohli score a century?
WWE Latest News
WWE
“He does such a good job” – William Regal names the greatest seller of WWE

The current Manager of AEW, William Regal recently termed a wrestler of WWE as the…