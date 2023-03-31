How Did Soon-To-Be WWE Hall Of Famer Tim White Pass Away in 2022?

WWE’s former senior official, Tim White, sadly passed away on June 19, 2022. White’s career spanned almost 25 years in WWE. The veteran is slated to be posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2023. Wrestling fans have been wondering what caused Tim White’s death since he’s been making rounds on social media. White officiated some of the greatest matches in WWE, including, The Undertaker Vs Mankind in 1998.

Generally, the fans don’t learn a lot about the WWE referees. But Tim was famous for officiating the Hell in a Cell match between Triple H and Chris Jericho in 2002 where he famously injured his shoulder.

The severity of his injury took away a few years of his career. Tim returned to the business two years later. However, his comeback was short-lived as his injury worsened during Jericho Vs Christian match at WrestleMania XX. So how did the legendary ref die?

What was Tim White’s cause of death?

Tim White died at the age of 68 due to natural causes. Though, some sources revealed that White died due to complications sustained through his grave shoulder injury. Many WWE superstars that were close to Tim expressed their grief on social media. Stars like Big E, Saraya (Paige), and others took to Twitter to remember the life of the veteran.

Tim White will be posthumously inducted into the #WWEHOF as a Warrior Award recipient, as announced today on @WWETheBump.

It should be noted that Tim continued working behind the scenes after his in-ring career ended. Although WWE wants you to forget this now, Tim was featured in a backstage segment alongside Josh Matthews, in which he faked his death. The segment went by the name, The Lunchtime Suicide Series.

The man the myth the LEGEND!

"Mr White that's not wise…"

Complete list of inductees for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023

The Hall of Fame induction class of 2023 will be headlined by Rey Mysterio. Although the masked Luchador is still active inside the squared circle, his storied career will be commemorated this year. It was also reported that Rey Mysterio will be inducted into the Hall of Fame by his long-time friend, Konnan.

#WWE Hall of Fame 2023: Official list after final inductee is revealed

Here is the complete list of the soon-to-be Hall of Famers class of 2023:

Rey Mysterio

The Great Muta

Stacy Keibler

Andy Kaufman

Tim White

