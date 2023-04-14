Rey Mysterio Recalls How Vince McMahon Reacted After Learning He Was Addicted To Painkillers

It’s a given that pro wrestling is injury-prone. Lives have ended and careers have shortened due to the risks involved in the game. And to cope with the pain, a lot of wrestlers get hooked on painkillers. WWE Hall of Famer, Rey Mysterio, recently recalled the time he was addicted to painkillers. Naturally, Mysterio got all the love and support from his family. But, he was also given props by his boss, Vince McMahon, for going to rehab to get clean.

During an appearance on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast, Rey Mysterio spoke volumes about his wrestling career. He also looked back on the dark phase in his life when his wife caught him abusing painkillers. According to him, he was given an “ultimatum” from her.

She gave him the option to choose between the drugs and his family. This, of course, hit him like a bolt of lightning, and he decided to get clean. Mysterio then approached Vince McMahon and confessed his addiction to painkillers.

Rey Mysterio recalls Vince McMahon’s reaction to finding out about his addiction to painkillers

Further, during the interview, Rey Mysterio stated that he approached Vince McMahon and revealed that he needed to get clean. According to him, Vince McMahon was supportive of Rey’s decision. Rey Mysterio needed to take time off and go to rehab. Vince encouraged Rey on his path to fight his addiction and reinvent himself.

“I spoke to Vince. I told him, ‘Boss I need to check myself in. I’m gonna need some time off.’ He was cool with it. He was like, ‘It takes a fu**ing man to man up to what you’re doing.”

Jim Ross said he believed in Rey Mysterio: “I got a beautiful text from Rey after [his WWE Hall of Fame announcement], and it made me cry. He said, ‘It all started with you’, which is pretty cool…I believed in him. I’d never hired a talent his size under Vince McMahon’s… pic.twitter.com/579r1CrdUS — Wrestlelamia.co.uk (@wrestlelamia) March 30, 2023

The wrestling legend then spent 30 days in the facility and got rid of his addictions. Although Rey Mysterio wasn’t the archetypical wrestler that Vince McMahon hypes, he enjoyed three World title reigns under McMahon’s regime.

Rey Mysterio comments on Dominik’s character as a heel

Dominik Mysterio’s heel turn has caused a lot of pain to the Mysterio family on-screen. From disowning his family to ruining festive gatherings, Dominik has been a nightmare to his parents. Speaking further on IMPAULSIVE, Rey Mysterio stated that he finds Domink a “D*ck” as a heel.

So WWE used footage of Auschwitz in the Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio video package that aired on its pre-show. Relevant shot is at about the 15-second mark. What an unforced error that is. pic.twitter.com/DbZY9BOOx5 — Kenny (@fusionaddict) April 2, 2023

“To see his character come out now and to have seen him grow up for the past 23 years, it’s like, ‘Where’s this person coming from?’ I’ve never seen that in him. So, he is a d*ck as a heel.”

Dominik found himself on the losing side at WrestleMania 39 against his father. At Backlash, the father-son duo will meet again on opposite sides in a tag team match. Rey is set to team up with Bad Bunny, while Dominik will team up with Damien Priest.

Click here for more wrestling news.