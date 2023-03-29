Rey Mysterio Thought He Would Have to Retire in Order to Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame

Rey Mysterio has been in the wrestling business for over three decades. He made his official WWE debut in 2002. The Biggest Little Man in WWE is famous for being one of the best high-flyers in the industry. Mysterio is set to headline the Hall of Fame Class of 2023. The former World Champion was as happy as he was shocked when he first learned about his induction into the Hall of Fame.

Traditionally, WWE inducts wrestlers who are not active in the ring anymore. However, Triple H has made exceptions. After learning that he would be one of the inductees this year, Mysterio thought he had to retire. The Luchador wrestler believes he has a lot left in the tank.

Rey’s performance in the ring at this juncture in his career substantiates that his career is far from over.

Rey Mysterio thought his Hall of Fame induction meant the end of his wrestling career

In an interview with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post, Rey Mysterio revealed his initial thoughts when he learned that he would be headlining the Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Although the Hall of Fame induction is an amazing honor, Mysterio told Triple H that he wasn’t ready for it because he thought it meant the end of his wrestling career. Triple H then explained to Mysterio that he does not have to hang up his boots.

The First Member Of The WWE Hall Of Fame 2023 Is : @reymysterio#WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/T5efR4uUHu — 🎥🎞 (@MonsterBliiiss) March 28, 2023

“It was very shocking to me. It was like, ‘Wow.’ I remember the first words that came out of my mouth were just like, ‘I’m not ready to retire.’ He’s (Triple H) like, ‘No, it’s not like that.’ I’m still having a hard time digesting it because Hall of Fames are supposed to happen when you retire, when you’re getting close to retirement.”

Rey Mysterio was worried what WWE’s Hall of Fame request might mean: ‘Not ready’ https://t.co/Ev5MLSwuDf pic.twitter.com/i1x0lVpjlI — New York Post (@nypost) March 28, 2023

The wrestling legend then added that he’d be willing to call it a career at the age of 50. Based on Mysterio’s statements, the 48-year-old still has two years as an active in-ring competitor. Rey is gearing up to face his son, Dominik, at WrestleMania 39.

Rey Mysterio finally retaliated against Dominik’s constant attacks

On the last edition of SmackDown, Rey Mysterio accepted Dominik’s challenge at WrestleMania after knocking him down with a strike. For months, Dominik has been berating Rey Mysterio for failing as a father. Dominik took things too far when he disrespected his mom on the mic.

This instantly led to Rey Mysterio finally pushing back. The father-son duo is slated to slug it out at the Grandest Stage. It remains to be seen if Rey puts his son in his place at WrestleMania 39.

