The “Plane Ride from Hell” controversy, which has been known for years, has come to the forefront once again following The Dark Side of the Ring episode focusing on the infamous May 2002 “Plane Ride from Hell”.

This has come back to haunt Ric Flair. Fans have already taken to social media asking AEW not to sign the Nature Boy and avoid association with him.

Speaking of which, it seems that AEW may not be the only company keeping their distance from the two time WWE Hall of Famer. Flair is set to lose out on a commercial as the fallout from the controversial episode continues to make itself felt.

Ric Flair Ad Campaign Paused Following Controversial Dark Side Of The Ring “Plane Ride From Hell” Episode

CarShield commercials are in heavy rotation, and Ric Flair is front and center. However, PWInsider are reporting that their commercial campaign featuring the wrestling legend has been paused due to the “Plane Ride from Hell” controversy.

A spokesperson for InterMedia, the advertising agency that handles Car Shield’s commercials, issued the following statement on the controversy:

“We take these matters very seriously. As of right now, we are pausing the campaign and we will do our due diligence.”

We’ll have to see if Car Shield brings the commercials back. At this point it is clear that they don’t want Flair representing their company, at least for the time being. It was noted that the commercial will soon disappear from TV pending an additional investigation and decisions.

Flair has denied the allegations in the past, and a settlement was reached between the plaintiffs and WWE.

