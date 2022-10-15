Saraya F.K.A Paige Was Reportedly Offered a Wrestling Contract by WWE but Chose AEW Instead!

Latest report suggests Paige chose AEW over WWE despite Triple H offering her a new deal that included an in-ring return.

Ever since Paige, a.k.a Saraya, made her AEW debut last month, new details about her WWE exit are coming out every week. The initial reports claimed she was offered a new deal but she wanted to wrestle, so, he chose AEW. Then, just more than a week later, news broke out that AEW doctors cleared Saraya to wrestle again.

Amid all the conflicting news and rumors, there is much confusion regarding why Paige left WWE. Also, is she really cleared to be back in the ring?

Now, Fightful Select has provided some more insights about the deal Paige was offered by both the old and new WWE regime. The report also shed light on why the former WWE superstar left despite getting a General Manager role.

Triple H was okay with Paige wrestling again but she chose AEW to do more outside projects

Everybody already knows that Paige wanted to wrestle again but wasn’t getting clearance from WWE doctors. Fightful’s latest report states the old regime refused to approve her new X-Ray reports.

However, when her contract was set to expire, Vince McMahon offered her a new deal but with less freedom for outside projects. So, Paige decided not to renew her contract and joined AEW.

Fightful’s report also talks about Saraya getting cleared to wrestle in AEW. The report says WWE was never interested in her in-ring return so they never had her examined by their doctors. It was Paige who personally went to three check-ups to get her cleared.

However, when Triple H took over, he approached Paige again and offered her the role of GM. He was even open to her in-ring return if she wanted. But again, Paige wanted to avoid giving cuts to WWE for her other endeavors. Eventually, she decided to move on and wrestle in AEW.

Is Saraya really cleared and is it safe for her to be back in the ring?

While Fightful reports that WWE never got her checked out, the AEW superstar claims she was already cleared by three doctors. During a Twitch stream recently, Saraya denied most of the points discussed above. However, she seems confident about her clearance to wrestle again. Now that AEW has given her a green signal, the 30-year-old will be back in the ring soon.

Nevertheless, there’s still a lot of confusion regarding her health. There are a lot of conflicts between what is being reported and what Paige has said in the past. As far as who’s right, it’s tough to say.

