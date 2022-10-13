“I Thought You Were Gonna Die,” – Saraya Recalls How Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and Triple H Reacted to Her Drug Use

AEW superstar Saraya recently recalled her WWE days and shared how Vince McMahon and others treated her during her drug addiction.

Finally, after 5 years of waiting, Saraya, formerly known as Paige, is going to be back in the ring. The former WWE superstar made her AEW debut last month and is reportedly clear to wrestle there.

Her career working under Vince McMahon did not reach the heights most people expected. It was partly because of her neck injury and also because of her personal issues. From her private videos getting leaked to her addiction to substances, a lot happened during Saraya’s time in WWE.

The former WWE superstar appeared on Renée Paquette’s The Sessions in August where she opened up about her WWE career. Saraya spoke about her drug issues and revealed how the higher-ups in WWE reacted to that.

Saraya says everyone including Vince McMahon thought she would die

Talking to her former WWE fellow, Saraya discussed joining WWE’s developmental territory (FCW) and how she fell into the wrong company during that time.

She revealed that she got into cocaine and alcohol use through her ex-boyfriend’s friends. Saraya also shed light on how she felt like killing herself when her private photos were leaked online in 2015. The former WWE superstar claimed she thought she was having a good time until it was too late.

However, seeing her getting out-of-shape, weak, and skinny, WWE tried to help her and called her to Connecticut. Saraya recalled meeting Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Vince McMahon, and all hugging her. The AEW star said everyone in WWE back then thought she would die. Still, they made her feel safe and at home, helping her during the darkest times. She stated:

“They really tried. They even brought me out to Connecticut at one point… I just thought everyone was gonna hate me… I walked up to Hunter [Triple H] and he just gave me this huge hug… I walked up to Stephanie and Stephanie gave me a big hug… Then I get to Vince [McMahon]… he gives me a big hug… He was just like, ‘I just thought you were gonna die.’ They all had the same thing to say.”

Saraya also shed light on the way she left WWE earlier this year

During the show, the AEW superstar also talked about her WWE exit and how did that happen. Sayara recalled getting a call from John Laurinaitis and stated that she left WWE on good terms.

She expressed her gratitude towards WWE and claimed she wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Vince McMahon and others. Saraya was appreciative and thankful for the way WWE treated her when she wasn’t 100% mentally and physically.

Anyway, Paige is now Saraya and she works for AEW. And the good news is she is going to wrestle again. So far, it isn’t clear when but Saraya has been medically cleared to wrestle by AEW doctors. Finally, she will be back where she belongs and her fans couldn’t ask for anything more.

