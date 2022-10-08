“I Made a Terrible Joke and I’m Sorry” – When Triple H Regretted Joking About the S*x Life of Paige

WWE’s Creative Head, Triple H, once had to apologize for making a horrible joke about former WWE superstar Paige.

Triple H’s transition from wrestler to Creative Head has also seen a change in how he expresses himself during public interactions. Now, he seems more discreet and barely says or posts anything that may harm his image.

The bigger position you are in, the more you need to be careful about how you conduct yourself. However, a couple of years ago, Triple H did make a horrible joke about Saraya formerly known as Paige, and got into trouble.

During a press event in 2020, Triple H, who ran NXT back then, was asked about the in-ring return of Paige and Edge. Both superstars were retired at that time, and both had neck issues.

Triple H mentioned the s*x life of Paige while answering the question

The current Head of WWE Creative responded by saying although he wants them to be back in the ring, their health comes first. Triple H noted that Edge has kids and then joked about Paige and said:

“Maybe, she [Paige] probably has some she doesn’t know of.”

He was indirectly referring to the 2017 s*x tape leak of the former WWE superstar. The remark obviously did not go well with a lot of people.

Superstars like Paige herself, Nikki and Brie Bella, and more took to Twitter to express their disappointment. They were not happy with Triple H dragging Paige’s painful past into a joke. That too from a higher-up who they respected a lot.

In the meantime, The Game also realized that making a joke about s*x life was not the right thing to do. Therefore, he personally reached out to Paige and then posted an apology on Twitter. He wrote:

I’ve reached out to @RealPaigeWWE to apologize. I made a terrible joke and I’m sorry if it offended her or anyone else. — Triple H (@TripleH) January 15, 2020

Paige left the company earlier this year and is finally cleared to wrestle

Anyway, the whole thing was sorted out as Triple H apologized and Paige confirmed that he reached out to her personally as well. She stayed with the company for two more years but did not make her in-ring return. Paige eventually left WWE earlier this year in July and signed with a rival promotion.

Last month, under her real name Saraya, the former WWE superstar made her AEW debut. And if the rumors are true, she will probably wrestle there. It appears a change in name and company has brought good luck for Paige. The AEW officials have reportedly cleared her to wrestle. So, the fans who have waited for five years will finally see her back in the ring.

