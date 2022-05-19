‘I’ll never wrestle him again” – Dustin Rhodes opens up on Cody Rhodes returning to WWE

AEW Star Dustin Rhodes opens up on his half brother Cody Rhodes returning to WWE and what he told him before he made the move.

Former EVP of All Elite Wrestling and the present superstar of WWE Cody Rhodes is been grabbing all the headlines. The American Wrestler joined the company of WWE during the mega event of WrestleMania 38. The response of the fans and followers was divided on the decision of the wrestler.

On one hand, the wrestler was welcomed by the fans of WWE at the same time the move of the former EVP of AEW did not go well with the fans of his former company.

Following his release from WWE, Cody along with Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks and Tony Khan founded AEW. He became a mainstay in the promotion and was one of their most popular acts.

Cody Rhodes received a grand welcome in the company of WWE. He started the second run in WWE on a winning note. Cody defeated Seth Rollins in his comeback tussle.

Dustin Rhodes opens up on Cody Rhodes returning to WWE

The elder Rhodes brother recently appeared on the episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette. On the show, Dustin was asked about his reaction to his younger brother joining the company owned by Vince McMahon.

In reply to the question, Dustin revealed that he advised Cody to go and do his own thing. Before the fans would think that did Dustin Rhodes break all ties with Cody Rhodes after he joined WWE he made it clear that he said it on a positive note as he cleared that Dustin is happy for Cody.

“I was happy for him but I also miss him already, I miss him being there but I know he’s young.”

“Go do your thing. I’m very happy for him, I’m like, ‘hey man, more power to you, go and get that title. Win it all and do your stuff,’” said Dustin who himself was a part of the WWE arena before joining the company of AEW.

‘I’ll never wrestle him again,’

Prior to this the wrestler also spoke about his memorable match with his brother from AEW Double or Nothing in 2019. Dustin said wrestling his brother was the most special night he had so far in the business. “I’ll never do it again, I’ll never wrestle him again,” said the emotional Dustin Rhodes.

