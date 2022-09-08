UFC

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson signs multi-year partnership with UFC for First Co-Branded Footwear

The Rock UFC
Anujit Vijayakumar

Previous Article
$8 million worth UFC star Nate Diaz once got annoyed when asked about: "A mansion, a Ferrari"
Next Article
"99 overall players don't get swept in the first round": Shannon Sharpe's diss at Kevin Durant's demand from NBA 2K23
WWE Latest News
The Rock UFC
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson signs multi-year partnership with UFC for First Co-Branded Footwear

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has made a name for himself . The American has stamped…