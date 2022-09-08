Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson signs multi-year partnership with UFC for First Co-Branded Footwear

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has made a name for himself . The American has stamped his footprint in every industry, including the UFC.

Johnson, who was a former professional wrestler, has been captivating the attention and recognition of fans since his early WWE days.

The six-time WWE champion has electrified numerous arenas, en route to eminence. “DJ’s” rise to fame, is accredited to his ridiculous ability, talent, and knack for entertainment.

This was on display every time he graced the squared circle.

The growth to prominence resulted in the 50-year-old, making the unprecedented switch to Hollywood. Something, that had never been done before in the industry.

Although the start was slow and steady during the 2000s, Johnson eventually rose to fame. The latter half of the decade, saw ‘The Rock’ grow to a highly influential and celebratory status.

The success experienced by Dwayne would later catapult the WWE legend to superstardom. He would go on to dominate the film industry, releasing box office moneymaking movies that gained widespread popularity.

This success enabled him to venture into the business world where he has gone on to build a billion-dollar empire.

Johnson’s empire has seen him hold stakes in several successful brands. Apart from Teremana tequila, ZOA energy, and the XFL, the most important brand of them all is his very own ‘Project Rock’.

A collection that covers athleticwear, in collaboration with Under Armour. The business, like every other venture of his, has gone on to become a phenomenal success.

Also read: ‘I would love to have Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as my tag-team partner’, Rob Gronkowski wants to return to WWE after claiming title belt at WrestleMania 33

The clothing brand has officially teamed up with MMA promotion UFC, to launch their co-branded footwear.

As per the UFC, the promotion has joined forces with the entrepreneur’s athleticwear brand, ‘Project Rock’.

Which has launched a co-branded footwear project: the ‘Project Rock x UFC BSR 2 and the ‘Project Rock slides’.

The footwear will be worn by all fighters and corners alike, which started with the UFC’s event this past week, “UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

The footwear is brought upon by revolutionary technology, which will provide:

“stability for strenth training, flexibility for HIIT, and cushioning for mobility”.

The merger will see the UFC be taken to new heights. It’ll also open up room for further associations between the two brands down the line.

Also read: “Who gives a sh*t” – The Rock shares Seth Rollins’ reaction after The Shield attacked him