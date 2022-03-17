When Shaquille O’Neal choked Hulk Hogan. Both O’Neal and Hogan are legends of their own sports and have defined an entire generation.

The WWE has long been called the land of Giants. You have to look no further than Hulk Hogan for that statement to ring true. The Hulkster was the poster boy for the kind of athletes you’d find inhabiting the squared circle. However, even the 6’7 brute paled in comparison to Shaquille O’Neal. The NBA legend stood at a massive 7’1 and made the mighty Hulk look tiny in comparison.

Fortunately for the two-time WWE Hall of Famer, O’Neal has always been in his corner every time they’ve made an appearance together in the middle of the ring. O’Neal was a part of Hogan’s promotional video when he jumped ship to WCW and he also cheered for and presented the WCW World Championship to Hogan after his victory against Ric Flair.

Hulk Hogan celebrates with Shaquille O’Neal,Mr.T and Jimmy Hart after defeating Ric Flair for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship in Hogan’s debut match in WCW,at Bash at the Beach ’94 pic.twitter.com/KlcIUdP7Ra — Rasslin’ History 101 (@WrestlingIsKing) February 24, 2022



The two also got together for a backstage appearance in Impact Wrestling all the way back in 2013. They have always been cordial with each other except for that one time when O’Neal had Hogan by the throat.

Watch: When Shaquille O’Neal choked Hulk Hogan



Shaquille O’Neal and Hulk Hogan were shooting a commercial for ‘Thunder in Paradise,’ an American action-adventure TV series starring Hulk Hogan. In the Video Hogan asks O’Neal if he wants to shoot some basketball. Without missing a beat, O’Neal shushes him by choking him and saying that ‘Thunder in Paradise’ comes up next.

The two titans share a laugh with Hogan commenting that it was a perfect take saying “That’s the one, man.. That’s the one! Beautiful!”

Shaquille O’Neal has a storied history with wrestling. His first appearance in a WWE ring was all the way back in 2000 as a guest host. He would go on to rip his shirt off before entering the ring to show his support to a tag team. His first appearance as an in-ring competitor however, was 16 years later at Wrestlemania 32.



He was a participant in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal match and a feud was teased with Big Show. However, nothing came of it. O’Neal’s Wrestlemania appearance was his only WWE match, although, it wasn’t his last wrestling match. The NBA legend teamed up with Jade Cargill to defeat Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet on the March 3, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite titled The Crossroads.

