Shawn Michaels Reveals Why NXT Battleground Is Booked on the Same Day as AEW Double or Nothing

When two huge wrestling promotions book their mega events on the same day, fans are left divided. This also affects the rating of either one of the shows. This has happened in the past. And now it’s happening again. WWE announced that NXT’s Battleground Premium Live Event will take place on May 28th, Sunday. This also happens to be on the same day as AEW’s Double or Nothing PPV. But Shawn Michaels claims that it has nothing to do with the spirit of competition.

Double or Nothing is AEW’s most significant PPV. While WrestleMania is incomparable, Double or Nothing is a big deal for AEW fans.

After the demise of WCW, AEW is the only promotion that has posed a real threat to WWE in terms of competition. Fans are wondering if WWE is trying to sabotage AEW’s Double or Nothing by booking Battleground on the same day.

Shawn Michaels explains why WWE scheduled NXT Battleground on the same weekend as AEW’s Double or Nothing

While speaking with Ariel Helwani, NXT head honcho, Shawn Michaels was asked if WWE is trying to compete with AEW by booking NXT Battleground on the same day as AEW’s Double or Nothing.

According to Michaels, the clash in booking has nothing to do with competition. It should be noted that the Battleground PPV is scheduled to take place before Memorial Day. Michaels claimed that WWE does well during the Holiday weekends. This explains why they booked the event on May 28th.

Our very own @arielhelwani spoke to @ShawnMichaels about @WWENXT hitting the road again, the build to #StandAndDeliver and his favourite WrestleMania match 🐐#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/tTQDR9Hmxp — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 31, 2023

“No, no, look, I’ll say this, from a holiday standpoint, that’s the thing. In the past, we’ve done well on the holidays. So, it’s my understanding that’s why we did that. It’s no different then, you know, we used to do stuff back in the day on Christmas and on Thanksgiving. Holidays were always big days, so, that’s what this is for us.”

The Battleground PPV will take place in Lowell, Massachusetts, one day after the King and Queen of the Ring PLE in Saudi Arabia.

AEW Double or Nothing 2023 is set to emanate from Las Vegas

Double or Nothing is one of the four major PPV events of AEW. Other major events include All Out, Full Gear, and Revolution. Double or Nothing 2023 is confirmed to take place in Las Vegas’s T-Mobile arena on May 28th.

The event would mark AEW’s fifth annual PPV in 2023. Last year, Adam Page defended his AEW World Championship against CM Punk at Double or Nothing PPV in a losing effort.

C’est officiel, Adam Page (c) vs CM Punk pour le AEW World Championship à AEW Double or Nothing 2022 ! Question : Qui choisir ?

🤠Adam Page (construction long terme)

🎰CM Punk (feel good moment) #AEWDynamite #AEWToonami #AEWRampage #AEW #AEWDoN #AEWDoubleOrNothing #wrestling pic.twitter.com/RHNiUGT3pa — Les Passions de J.B (@LesPassionsdeJB) April 28, 2022

The match was considered to be one of AEW’s highly acclaimed matches of all time. AEW fans are expecting to see the debut of Goldberg this year. It remains to be seen what Tony Khan will have in store this year.

