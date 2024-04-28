When Lando Norris Refused to Drink Alcohol to Celebrate a Major Milestone – “I Don’t Want to Do Anything Stupid”

Lando Norris’ talent was on full display from the very get-go of his career, thanks to a memorable showing at the Bahrain International Circuit, just two weeks after his F1 debut. Despite defying all odds to achieve a brilliant result, Norris refrained from what several star athletes do and chose to focus on the future instead.

Norris finished P12 at the Australian GP, his debut race but in the very next round, got a sixth-place finish, showing what he was all about. It was his first points finish and a memorable one at that. However, Norris didn’t want to party or drink alcohol to celebrate this achievement. Per Norris’ biography, the now 24-year-old said,

“I want to stay away from that stuff this year. This is my chance to do well, and this is my career ahead of me and I don’t want to do anything stupid.”

In 2019, McLaren wasn’t contending for the podium places like it is now. Furthermore, he had a much more experienced teammate in Carlos Sainz partner him at the Woking-based outfit which made the result even more special. After the P6 in Bahrain, all Norris could think of was “moving forward” and getting better results.

Unfortunately, Norris couldn’t get a finish higher than P6 for the rest of the season. He matched his Bahrain heroics in Austria later that year, but that was as good as Norris’ season would get. He finished P11 in the standings with 49 points but kickstarted his journey to the top of F1.

Norris remains one of F1’s most talented but has still not won a race, largely due to McLaren’s mechanical package. However, what he has done is start drinking alcohol. His latest party venture in Amsterdam raised a few eyebrows.

Lando Norris’ bloody bandaged face goes viral

Ahead of the Miami GP, Norris was spotted partying on a boat in Amsterdam with Dutch DJ Martin Garrix. While that wasn’t a surprising sighting considering the two are friends, what followed shocked the community to the core.

Pictures of Norris’ face bandaged with a bloody nose started circulating, causing concerns over his participation in the upcoming race. The Bristol-born driver, however, looked to be in good spirits suggesting that the injury was not serious.

Reports on social media suggest that Norris injured himself with a piece of broken glass. McLaren, meanwhile, will be hoping that his star driver is at 100% before suiting up for the Miami GP next weekend.