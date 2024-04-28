50 Cent Offers Help to Floyd Mayweather Amid Gervonta Davis’ Claims of Boxing Legend Facing Financial Struggle

As it turns out, boxing great Floyd Mayweather and his former fighter, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, are up in arms with each other. After his five-year association with Mayweather Promotions, ‘Tank’ and ‘Money Mayweather’ are having a heated back-and-forth online. Davis recently hinted at Mayweather going through some serious monetary troubles. Reacting to Davis’ cold remarks, rapper 50 Cent reached out to help the former champion if in case he was actually in trouble.

Sharing a screenshot of Davis’s tweet on his Instagram, the 48-year-old music icon wrote,

“Oh nah this sh*t is real @gervontaa would not say no sh*t like that if it wasn’t official. Me and Champ be beefing but he my brother. I got some money if he need it !”

50 Cent and Mayweather does not have a very good ratio. In fact, the duo were going against each other back in 2014, when the rapper challenged Mayweather to read a page out of a Harry Potter book. However, putting aside their differences, 50 Cent was ready to lend a helping hand to Mayweather.

The rapper, in fact, didn’t believe that Davis would share something like this if things weren’t that dire. Well, not so long after Davis mocked the ex-champion, Mayweather got in a response returning the favor to the 29-year-old. ‘Money’ shared an old clip, urging him to take up the Stevenson fight instead of ducking the taller southpaw.

The ongoing Mayweather – Davis feud explained

Floyd Mayweather and Gervonta Davis seem to have a love-hate relationship. And this certainly is not the first time they both have gotten into each other online. Despite being in his corner for the Garcia super fight, Davis responded sharply, throwing caution to the wind when Mayweather took a subtle jab at the fighter.

The former lightweight champion, in fact, said,

“A lot of times what these fighters are looking at – they’re looking Floyd with the cars, they’re looking at Floyd being flashy.”

Floyd Mayweather apparently went on to say that boxers today don’t have the mindset that he used to have during his prime years. Davis shared the comment as he took it as a personal attack. The 29-year-old quickly fired back with an IG story, deeming that Mayweather is stuck in the Middle East.

Denouncing Davis’ claim, Mayweather fired back, sharing an old clip of ‘Tank’ goofing around, saying, “‘Sugar in the Tank.” Consequently, Davis hit back again at ‘Money,’ saying, “They got Floyd a** real.” ‘Tank’ then mocked the million-dollar boxer stating that he is ready to wire him money.

While an online back and forth is not anything out of the ordinary, the promoter-fighter duo is known to patch things up real quick. Will that be how this quarrel ends too? The answer lies in the future.