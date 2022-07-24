“Shawn Michaels Wanna Be” – WWE Hall of Famer on Chris Jericho’s recent AEW Dynamite promo

The Nature Boy Ric Flair recently took shots at Chris Jericho and took to social media to express his contention with a recent promo.

Chris Jericho’s current pro wrestling position is backed by 32 years of in-ring performances and several iconic gimmicks. The multi-time champion has proven his worth across promotions like WWE, AEW, and NJPW. No doubt the AEW star is a legend in his own way. But, Ric Flair seems to have a different opinion as he recently made some harsh statements against Chris Jericho.

Recently, Jericho called himself a living legend in his promo against Eddie Kingston. Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston will be facing each other on the 20th of July episode of AEW Dynamite.

The 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took to social media to express his disagreement with Jericho’s claim.

Ric Flair scolds Chris Jericho through a tweet loaded with harsh comments

This is not the first time Ric Flair has taken offense with what has been related to the first AEW champion. Earlier this year, Flair targetted an editor for calling Jericho the current G.O.A.T of pro wrestling.

This time the veteran communicated directly to Chris Jericho and bashed him for his recent AEW Dynamite promo. Flair took to Twitter and expressed his harsh judgment. The Hall of Famer even called Jericho a Shawn Michaels wanna-be. Flair thinks Jericho is a living legend in his own mind.

Not just that, Flair even claimed Chris Jericho will never reach his level before criticizing his in-ring gear. He wrote:

“Living Legend In Your Own Mind. Shawn Michaels Wanna Be. Ric Flair Never Will Be…”

Living Legend In Your Own Mind. Shawn Michaels Wanna Be. Ric Flair Never Will Be. WOOOOO!

Where Did You Buy That Cheap Suit? Obviously Not From @GentsPlaybook pic.twitter.com/6M2UNLWtSR — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 14, 2022

Well, these are very harsh comments from the pro wrestling legend as not everyone will agree with his assessment. Meanwhile, Jericho has not responded and is doing what he has done for decades, delivering his best in the ring. The AEW superstar has been entertaining his fans with his latest ‘wizard’ gimmick throwing fireballs at his opponents.

The Painmaker will be appearing on the 20th July episode of AEW Dynamite

AEW has been producing an outstanding storyline between The Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club. In fact, both factions delivered a brutal show in their recent Blood & Guts match. But, the bad blood between the two isn’t over yet as the leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society will be facing Eddie Kingston on the 20th of July. The duo will be featuring in AEW’s first-ever Barbed Wire Everywhere match.

However, it isn’t just the stipulation that will be debuting, the undefeated Painmaker will also be coming back to AEW. Jericho warned Eddie Kingston on the recent Dynamite episode and stated the Painmaker will be making a return.

Is the Mad King #EddieKingston ready for #ThePainmaker? It’s Barbed Wire Everywhere according to Jericho 🩸🩸🩸#AEWDynamite: #FyterFest Week 1 is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/erhygZMi0A — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 14, 2022

Considering how Jericho has always upgraded his craft in order to stay relevant, his match against Eddie could be another classic. Anyway, let’s see, if the first AEW world champion responds to Flair’s statement.

