“Paige is completely washed. Couldn’t even cut a decent promo…” – Fans burst out their anger after watching Saraya’s first AEW promo

Yasser Ayaz
|Fri Sep 30 2022

Fans load Twitter with comments expressing their disappointment after seeing Saraya’s first promo on AEW Dynamite.

Former WWE star Paige, who recently made her AEW debut as Saraya, has finally opened up about her intentions. The latest Dynamite episode saw the Anti-Diva delivering a promo and expressing why she signed with the company. But, it appears that Saraya’s first AEW promo has led a lot of her fans down.

After getting a huge pop from the crowd on her debut, Paige’s first appearance on AEW’s weekly show has been a disappointment. The 30-year-old tried her best to get a reaction, but thanks to her rusty mic work, it backfired.

Fans load Twitter expressing how Saraya’s first AEW promo was a disaster

It appears that a lot of fans are dispirited to see the former WWE superstar making a mockery of her in the ring. Saraya looked lethargic while delivering her promo on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite. It was evident that even the live crowd was confused about how to react.

A fan took to Twitter and expressed how he felt after watching her unable to cut a decent promo. 

Another user expressed how hyped up he was initially, and what he is feeling after the promo.

Moreover, there were also questions raised to the AEW management about the way the segment was booked. Calling it the worst signing AEW has ever made, one tweeted:

Paige/Saraya also received a lot of backlash for taking shots at WWE

It was not just her lazy promo that poured the anger out of fans. A lot of them were not happy with her for mentioning WWE during the segment. Saraya took shots at WWE and claimed AEW is her house now, which she aims to revolutionize. During her promo, she also stated that she is happy to finally work under a boss, who actually listens. 

Fans criticized her for dissing the company that supported her during the dark times of her life. A user tried to remind the former star how WWE kept her on the payroll when all she brought was bad press. He wrote:

The way Saraya has started her AEW career has made a lot of fans believe that this whole return is nothing but pointless.

 

Anyway, it is unfortunate to see Saraya being booked this way and most importantly, how washed out she is on the mic. Not to forget, there are reports that she is unclear to perform in the ring. So, both Saraya and Tony Khan will have to think quickly and think better if they want this to work.

