“Paige is completely washed. Couldn’t even cut a decent promo…” – Fans burst out their anger after watching Saraya’s first AEW promo

Former WWE star Paige, who recently made her AEW debut as Saraya, has finally opened up about her intentions. The latest Dynamite episode saw the Anti-Diva delivering a promo and expressing why she signed with the company. But, it appears that Saraya’s first AEW promo has led a lot of her fans down.

After getting a huge pop from the crowd on her debut, Paige’s first appearance on AEW’s weekly show has been a disappointment. The 30-year-old tried her best to get a reaction, but thanks to her rusty mic work, it backfired.

Fans load Twitter expressing how Saraya’s first AEW promo was a disaster

It appears that a lot of fans are dispirited to see the former WWE superstar making a mockery of her in the ring. Saraya looked lethargic while delivering her promo on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite. It was evident that even the live crowd was confused about how to react.

A fan took to Twitter and expressed how he felt after watching her unable to cut a decent promo.

I saw it. You saw it. We ALL saw it. Paige is completely washed. Couldnt even cut a decent promo. No interest in ever seeing her wrestle again Theres noting about that makes her unique now From Anti-Diva to Diva to WASHED Has Been It was sad to see tbh#AEWDynamite — JobberNationTV: THE REALITY CHECK FOR THE IWC (@JobberNationTV) September 29, 2022

Another user expressed how hyped up he was initially, and what he is feeling after the promo.

Saraya killed her hype almost instantly with that promo. Good lord… smh#AEWDynamite — Christian Maracle (@MaracleMan) September 29, 2022

Moreover, there were also questions raised to the AEW management about the way the segment was booked. Calling it the worst signing AEW has ever made, one tweeted:

If this is what Saraya was signed to do, then it’s the worst signing AEW has ever made. I figured she was here to work. #AEWDynamite — Suit Williams (@SuitWilliams) September 29, 2022

Man, this is NOT a good segment to be introducing Saraya at all. I have no idea what they were thinking with this. #AEWDynamite — Chainshroom Man @ not blocked by Teddy Long (@ShroomMeister) September 29, 2022

Paige/Saraya also received a lot of backlash for taking shots at WWE

It was not just her lazy promo that poured the anger out of fans. A lot of them were not happy with her for mentioning WWE during the segment. Saraya took shots at WWE and claimed AEW is her house now, which she aims to revolutionize. During her promo, she also stated that she is happy to finally work under a boss, who actually listens.

Fans criticized her for dissing the company that supported her during the dark times of her life. A user tried to remind the former star how WWE kept her on the payroll when all she brought was bad press. He wrote:

Saraya was paid millions of dollars to be worthless & do nothing while her disastrous personal life ran amok. This woman brought nothing but negative press for years & was kept on the payroll but she’s in AEW now so of course she has to throw shade. She’s Tony’s problem now, pal — Vince McMahon’s Thoughts (@VinceMcMahonMan) September 29, 2022

saraya bit the hand that fed her by tryna diss wwe like she aint win the title on her first day of the job, its clear her intelligence went away with the last little bit of neck that she had — ‏ (@LUVVALPHA) September 29, 2022

The way Saraya has started her AEW career has made a lot of fans believe that this whole return is nothing but pointless.

I like saraya or whatever but what is her purpose!!!!? Was is it just for the pop? #AEWDynamite #aew — Ruben (@SoyElRuu) September 29, 2022

Anyway, it is unfortunate to see Saraya being booked this way and most importantly, how washed out she is on the mic. Not to forget, there are reports that she is unclear to perform in the ring. So, both Saraya and Tony Khan will have to think quickly and think better if they want this to work.

