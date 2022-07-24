“She could be the next” – The NXT Women’s Champion has her take on being compared to a WWE Hall of Famer

The 31-year-old women’s wrestler recently revealed her opinion on being compared to a Hall of Famer of WWE.

The 31-year-old NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose has revealed her opinion on being compared to the Hall of Famer of WWE, Trish Stratus. Trish is counted among one of the top wrestlers of WWE. A majority of them predicted Rose to be the modern-day version of the Hall of Famer. It happened during the early stages of her wrestling career.

Mandy Rose recently appeared on the latest edition of WWE’s The Bump. On the show, the 31-year-old wrestler said that she is quite glad to finally receive the opportunity to shine in WWE after returning to NXT. Further speaking Rose also said that one needs to be presented with the proper opportunity to showcase what they are capable of.

Mandy Rose has her take on being compared to WWE Hall of Famer

The wrestler further said that she is able to show her true potential in the longer matches. The matches that she is being a part of. Furthermore, the wrestler also revealed her views on being compared to the WWE Hall of Famer, Trish Stratus. Rose said that all the way from Tough Enough, everyone has been terming the wrestler as the next Trish Stratus. She further said that one needs to have that opportunity to be able to show and be able to showcase one’s maximum potential. The wrestler further said that there will be no another Mandy Rose.

“I’m given the opportunity and I’m able to showcase what I have, and I’m able to get the time. I’m having these longer matches. And I’m able to show my true potential. And, at the end of the day, I have it all. We said that from the beginning. Obviously, all the way from Tough Enough. Everyone’s been saying, ‘She could be the next Trish Stratus’, all that. But it’s like, you need to have that opportunity to be able to show and be able to showcase your maximum potential. There will never be another Mandy Rose.”

After making her return to the NXT brand in 2021, Mandy Rose captured her first singles title in WWE. The 31-year-old wrestler, Rose defeated Raquel Gonzalez/Rodriguez to gain the NXT Women’s Championship at Halloween Havoc in October last year. Speaking about the victory on the show Rose said that she is having the most fun she has ever had in NXT. She also said that helping the other women out there is kind of giving back a little bit too.