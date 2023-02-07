Mandy Rose was recently fired from the WWE due to the content on her Fantime Page. The former NXT Women’s Champion was posting risqué content, to make more money on the side. However, the WWE did not approve of it and released her from her contract last year. She has since made over a million from her contract and while she has spoken highly of the promotion, she has expressed no desire to return anytime in the future. All in all, this was quite a surprising exit considering she had spent 7 years with the promotion on both the main roster and the NXT developmental. In fact, a day before her release, she was still the NXT Women’s Champion.

She was in the middle of a 413-day reign when she was suddenly asked to drop the title to Roxanne Perez. She was released a little sooner. During a recent interview with The Sessions, Rose recalled everything that happened on her final day in WWE.

Mandy Rose says she was told about her firing by Shawn Michaels

She recalled going to work like any other Tuesday for TV. She was previously told that her title defense was scheduled for Vengeance Day, but it was still in the air. On the day of, she was told that her championship match would take place that night itself. This made her suspicious, but she went along regardless.

She revealed that she had never been kept out of the loop, and she wasn’t used to being surprised like that. She had an inclination because of what was happening on social media, but the news came from Shawn Michaels himself.

“It came from Shawn Michaels himself. So, I knew it was coming from the Head of Creative. I wanted other answers but at that moment I had to do my job and get planning our match and everything else we had to do that night,” Rose said.

Mandy Rose was joking about her release before she was actually fired

Mandy Rose was fired a day after she dropped her title to Roxanne. On the same interview, she revealed that the night before, she was joking about her release with her friends. She eventually got the call at 11 the next day. Mandy was at NXT star Indi Hartwell’s place at the time.

“I never told anyone this story actually, but I was like, ‘Indi I just got fired.’ And she’s like, ‘what?!’ She’s like, ‘shut the f**k up,’ like, ‘no way.’ And I was like, ‘no, I’m serious.’”

She revealed that she didn’t know how to react to the news. Mandy first laughed but then felt like she was being punched before she composed herself and decided that she had to think about how to handle the situation.

