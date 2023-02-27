Was Sonya Deville in a Relationship With Mandy Rose Before Her Engagement With Toni Cassano?

Sonya Deville has been trending on the Internet for her recent engagement with Toni Cassano. On February 15, the WWE superstar proposed to her love in a wine cellar cave in Towaco, New Jersey. Then, on the 23, she announced her engagement with the fitness model through a Social Media post. After dating each other for around a year, they have finally decided to get hitched. However, in the past, Sonya Deville was linked to a few WWE stars, including God’s Greatest Creation Mandy Rose.

In the early 2010s, Sonya Deville was in a relationship with her “The Honour” co-star Christina Heath. And after joining WWE in 2015, she also dated Zahra Schreiber (former NXT star) and Arianna Johnson for a while.

WWE star Sonya Deville dating former NXT wrestler Zahra Schreiber https://t.co/BsbSHToKWP pic.twitter.com/V5F21Y4HNy — Daily Star (@dailystar) May 17, 2018

For some time, there were also rumors that she had dated names like Liv Morgan and Charlotte Flair. However, all of that was nothing but just rumors. In fact, the reports of her dating the former NXT women’s champion were also untrue.

What relationship does Sonya Deville share with Mandy Rose?

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose entered WWE together as participants in the Tough Enough competition in 2015. Both women became good friends during that time and still share the same bond.

In fact, they made their main roster debut together alongside Paige as members of Absolution in 2017. Although the faction didn’t last long, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose kept working together. In late 2019, both women formed Fire & Desire and performed on the blue brand. The following year also saw both women feuding with each other.

Well, considering the time Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose spent together, fans thought they were in a relationship. However, that wasn’t true, as they both actually treat each other as sisters. In a past interview, Sonya talked about her bond with God’s Greatest Creation and stated this:

“We’re like sisters. Having someone you trust and someone that has your back in a world like this where everything is crazy…”

Both women faced each other in a “Loser Leaves WWE Match” at the 2020 SummerSlam

Despite sharing a great real-life bond, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose were part of a fierce rivalry in 2020. After a lot of back and forth on SmackDown, both women faced each other at that year’s SummerSlam.

It was a No Disqualification match where the loser had to leave the company. The onscreen rivalry ended with God’s Greatest Creation eventually having the last laugh.

Nevertheless, while Deville is still working on the blue brand, Mandy Rose left the company last year. God’s Greatest Creation was let go following the explicit nature of her content on FanTime. Though the partition has put no dent in their real-life sisterhood.

