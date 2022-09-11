“Stephanie McMahon Would Kill Tony Khan” – WWE Legend Feels That WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon Would Beat Up AEW Owner Tony Khan in a Fight

WWE legend once coined an opinion stating that Stephanie McMahon of WWE would even go on to k*** Tony Khan of AEW.

On the back of Vince McMahon’s retirement, his daughter Stephanie McMahon stepped in as Interim Chairwoman and CEO for the WWE. Stephanie was seen taking charge of the company in the recent past. Stephanie took up the charge as the 77-year-old McMahon announced his retirement from the company of WWE. The retirement came amid all the recent allegations against him.

The 77-year-old billionaire has built and run the WWE empire over several decades. He is now under investigation over a secret three-million-dollar settlement. McMahon agreed to pay to a former employee whom he allegedly had an affair with.

The WWE board is investigating a separation agreement that was signed in January of 2022. The settlement kept the former employee – who was reportedly hired as a paralegal in 2019 – from “discussing her relationship with Mr McMahon or disparaging him.”

Post the retirement of Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and Tony Khan were announced as co-CEOs of the company with Kevin Dunn still being the WWE Executive Producer. The Talent Relations, already some noticeable changes have been seen in WWE Programming as well as backstage with Triple H being in charge of the creative team and the EVP of Talent Relations.

WWE Legend feels that WWE’s Stephanie McMahon would k*** AEW’s Tony Khan!

With Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in control, many are of the opinion that WWE would be in a favourable position. In the recent past, Old School WCW Legend Eric Bischoff appeared in an interview with NBC Sports. Eric claimed that the daughter of Vince McMahon, Stephanie would even beat up AEW owner Tony Khan if a real-life fight ever takes place.

Bischoff said that Stephanie McMahon would kill Tony Khan. Comparing the physique of Tony and Stephanie, Eric said that Stephanie is much stronger and bigger than the AEW owner. Narrating an incident Eric said that he was been once slapped by the daughter of Vince on Television. He said that it was supposed to be what they call a ‘working’ slap. He also added that Stephanie doesn’t know how to work, at least not a slap.

“Stephanie McMahon would kill Tony Khan. Have you stood next to Tony Khan? She’s stronger, bigger. Listen, I’ve been slapped by Stephanie McMahon on television, which was supposed to be what they call a ‘working’ slap. She doesn’t know how to work, at least not a slap. I mean, that girl could hurt you. She would kill Tony Khan. Kill him. Yeah, set that up. Somebody book that. That would be fun.”