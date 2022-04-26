“Steve may be the new Undertaker” – WWE Hall of Famer says Stone Cold Steve Austin could be the new guy WWE brings in for a huge pop

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T says Stone Cold Steve Austin could be the new Undertaker, a guy WWE brings in when they need a huge pop.

On the back of his successful comeback during the recently conducted WrestleMania 38, Steve Austin has announced that he is open to being involved in the next event of WrestleMania. Recently, speaking on The Hall of Fame Podcast WWE Hall of Famer Booker T shared his opinion about the same.

The WWE Hall of Famer believes that there is room for Austin to have an even more prominent role in WWE and named him as a perfect replacement for The Undertaker.

“I wouldn’t say just a WrestleMania guy or anything like that. Starpower is everything. Saudi Arabia, to have ‘Stone Cold’ on that card right there? Boom, I’m sure the people over there would love it, man. To see Austin in Cardiff, Wales? Man, that would be awesome. Because I’m sure the guys over there haven’t seen him in such a long time. To see ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin live, up close, in person – that would just be a moment for those guys just to see Steve Austin,” said Booker.

“Forget about him in the ring.” Booker T added. “To see him, take a photo with him, shake a hand, tell a story, whatever it may be. That crowd would get its money’s worth if Steve was a part of it. Steve may be the new Undertaker – the guy that (shows) up to pop the crowd. To give the crowd that moment that they’re gonna remember for the rest of their lives. And, I think that’s a damn good position to be in.”

“He’s the last one left”

The WWE Hall of Famer Booker T also believes that the WWE is short of star power. With the retirement of Triple H, he feels that the company is short of star personalities. With The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels, probably bidding goodbye to active wrestling Booker feels that “Stone Cold” Steve Austin could fill this space if he’s willing to do so.

“He’s the last one left, man. I mean, I don’t think Shawn Michaels is gonna be the guy to fill that role or anything like that. I can’t think of any other names. Besides myself, and that’s just not something that I want to do at all. Bring me a match and a check and I’m all down for that.

But as far as being that guy, I can’t think of too many people outside ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin who could take it and make it something totally special when you see it on the marquee that fans go, ‘That right there. I gotta see it,’ just because. No other reason. I just gotta see it. So, definitely. He could be that guy who slips into the ‘Undertaker role’ and be that three-time-a-year guy to come out and just do something,” said The Hall of Famer.

