“I was very very angry” – Angry Cody Rhodes opens up on his interaction with Triple H before WWE WrestleMania 38

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes opened up on his interaction with Triple H before WrestleMania 38.

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes made a much-speculated comeback to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Post the event he attended a scrum where he disclosed a meeting he had with Triple H before the mega event.

On the podcast Out of Character Podcast with Ryan Satin, Cody Rhodes he spoke about his interaction with the Game. He also said that he wished he could have a match with him.

“In the media scrum, I didn’t really say what that interaction was like. Because I think that interaction to him maybe was just being normal. Here he is, one of the upper management. One of the greatest of all time going through a lot himself, and maybe just talking to me was another Tuesday. For me, it wasn’t, it was different because he is one of my favourites,” said Cody. (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

‘I was very very angry’

“You have your Stings, your Shawn Michaels, your Triple H and then I did model a great portion of what I was doing after how he had modelled a lot of The Game brand. But also, I was very very angry. And, that anger remains as far as how we saw each other and how he saw me and what I wanted to do. I wanted to channel that anger differently. But, it was just a really touching moment.”

I didn’t tell anybody what he said. And, I won’t but it was a touching moment. I hear people say ‘You shouldn’t trust them. You shouldn’t trust them…’

Above all, I trust myself. I do, I think I’m the best in the world at what we do. And that’s because I work at it and I continue to work at it and want to and love working at it. That was a nice moment. It’s not full circle though until it happens in the ring, that moment.

I’m not expecting anything. And, I’m not talking about anyone coming out of retirement or anything. But, wrestlers are this weird cathartic species where it’s not real until we do it out there. I know it sounds irony-heavy in this statement but my brother’s (the situation is) a prime example.”

He also added,

“The closest we’ve ever been to airing our problems out and just sharing our love with one another was when we beat each other half to death and bled literal buckets over each other. There’s something about when you’re in the ring about that experience and I look forward to that moment if it ever happens.”

