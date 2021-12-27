“That’s probably the one for me that got me” – Seth Rollins on which match made him fall in love with Wrestling

Seth Rollins on which match made him fall in love with Wrestling. The Visionary revealed when he became a wrestling fan for life.

Seth Rollins is one of the top guys in WWE. He already has a Hall of Fame resume and at only 35, he still has a long way to go before he pulls the curtains on his career. But when did his love for wrestling begin and how did he become a fan?

During a recent conversation with Josh Martinez, the Visionary recalled watching Wrestlemania 6 as a child and reminisced about the match that made a wrestling fan out of him.

Seth Rollins on which match made him fall in love with Wrestling

“I would say Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 6. That’s probably the one for me that got me like stuck, stuck. I was a fan a little bit before that, but that was the one,” Seth Rollins said. “I have the image of the video cassette tape burned into my brain of WrestleMania 6. So, that would be the one where I was like, ‘Yeah, this is it for me.’”

Wrestlemania 6 saw Hulk Hogan go one on one against the Ultimate Warrior in a Champion vs Champion match. Hogan was the WWE, then WWF, Champion heading into the match and Warrior was the Intercontinental Champion, with both the titles on the line.

Warrior went on to overcome Hogan and dethrone him as the new WWE/F Champion in a match that has met with positive reviews from all quarters despite their percieved shortcomings between the ropes.

Rollins himself is a two time WWE Champion, winning his first title in the main event of Wrestlemania 31 by cashing in his money in the bank contract during Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns. He has also won the Universal Championship twice.

Rollins has also captured the Intercontinental Championship twice, United States Championship once and the RAW Tag Team Championships 6 times with a slew of different partners.

Click here for more Wrestling News