NFL World Lashes Out on Bears Fan Seth Rollins Claiming Caleb Williams Would’ve Won the Super Bowl With the Commanders

WWE superstar Seth Rollins is a diehard Chicago Bears fan. He appeared in the team’s schedule release video this past season and has been on the record saying he wants to start a Bears podcast. Well, get ready for wild takes if that’s the case.

Rollins recently told Kay Adams that he wouldn’t just prefer Caleb Williams over Jayden Daniels, but also believes that if the two switched teams, the number one pick could’ve led the Commanders to the promised land. Yes, that’s right—Rollins believes Williams would have led the Commanders to the Super Bowl and defeated the Chiefs.

“They could’ve won the Super Bowl,” Rollins claimed. The answer left Adams speechless, as well as the rest of us. Daniels is undoubtedly the Rookie of the Year, while Williams almost set an NFL record for sacks taken. That’s not a favorable comparison. However, Rollins has an explanation.

Rollins believes that the system run in Chicago was much worse in 2024 compared to the situation Daniels found himself in. This is why Caleb Struggled, taking sacks left and right, but on the other hand, Daniels took his team to the NFC championship.

“I like Caleb more than Jayden, and I love Jayden, I think he’s great. But I do think that if you flip those two, you’re going to get very similar results. Because the system in Chicago was broken, Caleb did the best he could with what he had. Did he take too many sacks? 100%, he would tell you the same thing. But he was put in a position where he had to play hero ball a lot more than Jayden did.”

IF Caleb Williams was the QB of the Commanders, what kind season would they have had???@WWERollins: “They could’ve WON the Super Bowl.” @heykayadams @Commanders | #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/KfEFGQxD7q — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 6, 2025

It’s a bold take, to say the least. Not only that, but it’s also flat-out wrong. Daniels was known primarily for his clutch ability late in games. He registered 12 TD passes in the fourth quarter and overtime this season, the most for a rookie QB ever.

This isn’t to say that Williams wasn’t clutch. He had strong numbers in the fourth quarter of close games this year. But Daniels’ numbers were better with fewer receiving weapons.

Fans naturally reacted to Rollins’ take with great disdain. They simply couldn’t believe how the WWE star was spewing nonsense.

seth dont make me hate you — johnwicc (@wicccsterr) February 6, 2025

Hate when they ask casuals questions about football smh — DLacks21 Seeking Vengeance (@Cheddarbob804) February 6, 2025

He commits to his bit — Joey V (@JoeyPackman44) February 6, 2025

False. Daniels was a much better QB to begin with. Williams had better weapons and defense than Justin Fields did yet won 2 less games. It’s time to start asking why Williams isn’t living up to the hype and making bad decisions. FYI not every sack he took was the lines fault — Updog Sports Talk (@UpdogSportsTalk) February 6, 2025

Fans had a field day with Rollins and made mincemeat out of his comments. It’s almost like he offended the entire NFL community with the take. But it’s not the first time Rollins has made headlines related to football.

Recently, Rollins made headlines by saying he wanted to replace Tom Brady in the commentary booth. The quote was more in jest, but he told Sports Illustrated that he wants to kick the GOAT quarterback out of his FOX role when he’s done with his wrestling career.

“He’s busy owning the Raiders and stuff. When I’m done winning championships, I’d love to come in there and do that.” he told SI Media.

Rollins has been dominating the wrestling scene as of late—why not the NFL broadcasting scene too? All in all, he seems like a massive Bears fan, and it was fun to hear his take on his quarterback. But we all agree he’s a little too high on Williams.