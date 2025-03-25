WWE Star Seth Rollins Names 2024 Heisman Trophy Finalist as the Best Fit for the Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears fans had a lot of hope and optimism last season after the franchise drafted Caleb Williams, and Rome Odunze and brought in the likes of Keenan Allen and D’Andrew Swift. However, it all faded and they finished 5-12. Now, the optimism and hopes are yet again building up with the appointment of offensive guru Ben Johnson as a new HC. They are yet again trying to build their roster around Williams and the first thing they need is a run game to take the pressure off their QB.

Who should they sign or draft that would fit in perfectly in the system? Well, Bears fan Seth Rollins believes Ashton Jeanty is the answer to their problem. During the latest episode of The Rich Eisen Show, WWE Superstar stated that Chicago should be looking to draft the Heisman finalist with the 10th overall pick if he somehow falls to that.

He stated that since the Bears beefed up their porous O-Line in the free agency, it leaves them open to snag the best player available for them. It would be even better if that player is Jeanty but Rollins doesn’t think he will fall to ten.

“Well, before free agency I would have guaranteed they were going to take an offensive lineman. Now, I think you really kind of opened the floodgates and I think you go with the best available. If somebody slides to 10 if Jeanty slides to 10 somehow, the answer is yes.”

Seth is keeping his options open and wouldn’t mind if the Bears target an edge rusher like Georgia’s Michael Williams. In fact, he even met with the Bulldogs’ star, trying to persuade him to make Chicago his new home. Another potential addition could be a tight end, strengthening the offense even further.

However, mock drafts are pointing in a different direction for the Chicago Bears. NFL Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah has predicted that the Bears will land LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell. With Braxton Jones entering the final year of his contract, adding another tackle wouldn’t be a bad move for the future.

As for Ashton Jeanty, Jeremiah has projected him to be off the board before the Bears pick at No. 10, with the Raiders selecting him to take pressure off Geno Smith. The Boise State running back is arguably one of the best prospects in the draft, alongside Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter. After rushing for over 2,000 yards last season and finishing second in the Heisman race behind Hunter, Jeanty is expected to be a highly coveted player.

Chicago has focused heavily on the trenches during free agency. On the offensive line, they signed center Drew Dalman to a three-year, $42 million deal, traded for four-time Super Bowl-winning guard Joe Thuney, and added guard Jonah Jackson. Defensively, they also bolstered the D-line with multiple signings.

The Bears still have running back D’Andre Swift, who nearly hit 1,000 yards last season despite running behind a struggling offensive line, and they also re-signed Travis Homer. Whether they end up drafting Jeanty, Williams, or Campbell, any of the three would be a strong addition to the team.