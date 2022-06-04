Wrestling

“The little b*****d locked us in!”- Former WWE star recalls when his partner locked The Undertaker in a bathroom

The Undertaker locked in bathroom
Yasser Ayaz

Previous Article
"Leave my f***ing family" - WWE Superstar Randy Orton bashed WWE for trying to involve his family in a storyline
Next Article
"He is Toto Wolff's insurance policy"– Dutch race driver suggests this sensation to be Lewis Hamilton replacement at Mercedes
WWE Latest News
The Undertaker locked in bathroom
“The little b*****d locked us in!”- Former WWE star recalls when his partner locked The Undertaker in a bathroom

Ex-WWE star recently recalled how his former tag team associate locked The Undertaker and other…