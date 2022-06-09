“It was something I wasn’t proud of” – John Cena reveals which movie of his is he not proud of

Hollywood star John Cena recently talked about his least favorite work while recalling his WWE Studios experience.

John Cena was the star of WWE for more than 10 years where he has held the World Title 16-times. But ‘The Cenation leader’ is now more focused on his Hollywood career and works in WWE as a part-timer.

The Peacemaker star recently shed light on his transition from WWE to Hollywood and recalled his least favorite work with WWE Studios.

John Cena spoke on his transition from WWE Studios to Hollywood

Recently, Hollywood star John Cena made an appearance on the ‘In the Envelope: The Actor’s Podcast‘ where he talked about his acting career. The 16-Times World Champion John Cena spoke about how his pro wrestling experience has helped him in achieving success in Hollywood.

John Cena mentioned his lack of professional training in acting and stated that the transition was tough. The only knowledge he had was what he learned from the people he worked with.

“There sure was, and that was a lot of failures and a lot of stuff that people didn’t want to see. Once again, I’m not professionally qualified. I have a street sense or guerilla training in everything that comes to marketing and promotion and branding, performing in front of a live audience, and acting. All of my education is from people I can learn from, not in a formal classroom and not because I chose it as a career path at a young age.” Cena Recalled.

Cena also talked about one particular movie that he wasn’t satisfied with.

The DCEU’s ‘Peacemaker’ is not proud of his work in ‘The Marine’ movie

While talking on the Podcast, Cena spoke about his upcoming Hollywood projects like “Freelance” which he had filmed in Columbia recently. John Cena also talked about his silver screen experience with WWE Studios.

The 16-Time WWE Champion starred in the movie ‘The Marine’ in 2006, which was produced by WWE Studios. The Hollywood star wasn’t proud of the work he did in the movie. He thought he did not give his best. Cena said:

“I just filmed a movie Freelance in Columbia. And I’ve always wanted to do another Marine because so many folks talk to me about The Marine. I can’t believe it. And it was actually something I wasn’t really proud of because that’s a situation where I look back and say I didn’t give my all. I was commuting back and forth from Australia to Smackdown.”

While ‘The Cenation Leader’ is busy with his movie commitments, it would be interesting to see when the ‘Hollywood Star’ makes his return to the squared circle.

