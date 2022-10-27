“The Most Incendiary and Contradictory and Hypocritical” – Tony Khan Slams Eric Bischoff for His Recent Remarks on AEW Bookings

AEW President Tony Khan has offered his opinion on the statements WCW veteran Eric Bischoff made regarding AEW storylines.

In recent months, AEW has been a center of criticism for the way shows are being conducted nowadays. With top stars under suspension, Tony Khan made some booking decisions that haven’t gone well with some fans and critics. In fact, WWE veteran Eric Bischoff has addressed the same thing saying most AEW Dynamite matches lack a build.

Well, the former WCW President hasn’t always been a fan of Tony’s work and has often expressed harsh opinions. However, if you ask the AEW President, he seems optimistic about his product.

Recently, Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio where he talked about the criticisms and gave his candid views on the matter. The AEW President also had some blunt opinions on what the WCW legend said about AEW Dynamite matches.

Tony Khan calls Eric Bischoff “the most incendiary and contradictory and hypocritical” person

Reacting to what Eric Bischoff had said, the AEW President took shots at the former WCW President. Tony Khan called Eric Bischoff a hypocrite for doing the same thing in the late 90s. He said most of the matches on WCW Nitro were random and involved Lucha superstars. Tony Khan asserted that those matches also lacked a storyline but they were fun.

The AEW President slammed Eric Bischoff and said he did the same thing with WCW and did that effectively. However, when it comes to AEW, he expresses his issues with it. He stated:

“Frankly, the person who I think has been the most incendiary and contradictory and hypocritical on this entire point is Eric Bischoff… I found it really ironic when I hear Eric Bischoff talk about why is this match happening. Why did 60 percent of the matches on Nitro happen…”

Tony Khan disagrees with the old perception of booking matches

The AEW President discussed how he is being criticized for booking matches without any proper storyline or a build. He disagreed with everything stating many interesting stories are going on in many matches in AEW.

Due the past perceptions, there’s a common mentality about how a standard show is booked. Tony Khan noted that every match doesn’t need to have a story but due to the lack of competition, things have been done in a certain way for the last 20 years. The AEW President believes two superstars can fight just to decide who is the best. Even that angle or a random match can lead to some new and good.

Nevertheless, no matter who believes what, even fans are not happy with Tony Khan. Since the MJF and CM Punk controversy, the bookings for the championship matches have been random. Tony Khan needs to get things back on track before it’s too late.

