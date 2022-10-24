Tony Khan Was Okay With Billy Gunn Attending DX Reunion as Long as AEW Was Mentioned on WWE TV!

AEW President Tony Khan wanted WWE to mention AEW on live tv in exchange for allowing Billy Gunn for the DX reunion.

WWE’s iconic faction D-Generation X recently celebrated its 25th anniversary earlier this month on the season premiere of RAW. While Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and X-Pac appeared at the reunion, two core members were absent.

One was the late Chyna, and the other was Billy Gunn, who is currently signed with AEW. Although fans expected Triple H and Tony Khan to find a way, the Hall of Famer didn’t make it to the reunion.

Now, Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer has provided some insights about if WWE and AEW were in talks to bring Billy Gunn. Meltzer revealed that the AEW President agreed but with a special condition.

Tony Khan wanted WWE to mention AEW on live tv in exchange

In a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that Tony Khan was willing to let Billy Gunn appear at the DX reunion. However, the AEW President had just one condition in exchange for that. The report stated that Tony wanted WWE to mention his AEW at the DX reunion.

According to Meltzer, Tony Khan wanted Billy Gunn to be described as an AEW talent. He added that Khan either wanted WWE to either mention AEW on-air or say that AEW allowed Billy to appear. However, WWE first kept stalling from saying a yes or no, and then eventually, refused to do that. Meltzer stated:

“[Tony] Khan agreed to let him [Billy Gunn] do the show. But on the air, they [WWE] would have to mention he’s from AEW, or that AEW allowed him to appear… WWE stalled on the yes or no, and then at the last minute, would not agree to it.”

Considering what Dave Meltzer revealed, if Triple H had agreed to Tony Khan’s demand, Billy Gunn could have made it to the DX reunion. However, things didn’t work out and he could not appear.

The season premiere of RAW ended with a vintage D-Generation X celebration

Unlike their past reunions, DX was not involved in any kind of in-ring action this time. On the season premiere of RAW, the iconic faction was featured in backstage segments with similar vibes to the DX of the Attitude Era.

The show ended with D-Generation X making a grand entrance and cutting their vintage promo. Although it was just a celebration, it was DX celebrating, and as always, it was magnific.

Nevertheless, despite being an integral part of DX, it was unfortunate to see Billy Gunn missing out on such a big occasion. But looking at the current rivalry between WWE and AEW, any future crossover seems very unlikely.

