The real reason Brock Lesnar walked out and eventually returned the same night following Vince McMahon’s retirement

Wrestling manager Jim Cornette theorizes what drove Brock Lesnar out of the SmackDown arena and what brought him back following Vince McMahon’s retirement.

During a recent edition of Friday Night Smackdown, WWE announced Vince McMahon’s retirement. The news shocked the wrestling world and got mixed reactions from the fans, more notably from The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar. After the announcement, Brock Lesnar reportedly left the TD Garden in Boston. Before the show, WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon kicked things off with a “Thank You Vince” chant. Upset by learning of his retirement, Brock Lesnar left the arena. However, he reappeared in the show’s final moments where he was seen beating up Austin Theory.

So what brought Lesnar back? Wrestling legend Jim Cornette revealed on the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience how WWE convinced Brock Lesnar to return to the arena. The legendary Wrestling manager speculated that WWE requested Paul Heyman to persuade Lesnar into coming back to the show.

“You know that if [Paul] Heyman got on the phone with him [Brock Lesnar], I would have to think that financial remuneration would be a part of that conversation. If it was about the principle of the thing, they may have gone to someone close to Brock like Heyman.”

Furthermore, Cornette considered the possibility that Vince himself would have gotten in touch with Brock Lesnar to de-escalate the situation.

“You know that Vince was standing by with some form of communication to that building, and knew what was happening as soon as it happened. Whatever method they thought was best is what they implemented first.”

According to Cornette, WWE roped Brock back into the arena by including the financial remuneration aspect in the conversation.

What upset Brock Lesnar about Vince McMahon’s retirement that caused him to leave?

Jim Cornette speculated that Lesnar’s reaction to the breaking news was triggered because of two things. Either he believes that WWE is nothing without Vince or the idea of Vince retiring under pressure. Vince McMahon besides Paul Heyman shares a close relationship with Brock Lesnar. Most of Brock’s success in the company is attributed to Vince McMahon. Lesnar’s disappointment over the entire issue was justified as Vince is the man who made Brock Lesnar a very successful superstar in the WWE even though Lesnar is not always around.

“I think Brock [Lesnar] probably, an offshoot of two things. Either, ‘What the f**k? Without Vince this place is going to go to s**t.’ Or number two, he was probably offended at the concept, because let’s face it, Vince did not retire on purpose.We had established that he wasn’t going to quit until he drew his last breath. But I can see Brock being upset [imitates Lesnar] ‘You’re gonna make him f***ing resign? F**k that! I’m outta here.’ I can see that.” Said Cornette.

The ten-time WWE Champion now awaits his chance to face the current Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in a last-man-standing match.