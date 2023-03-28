“I Lost, I Lost” – WWE Hall of Famer Reveals How Cody Rhodes Reacted to Suffering His First Amateur Wrestling Loss

Cody Rhodes is arguably the biggest babyface wrestler in the world. After winning the Royal Rumble 2023, he is on a collision course with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39. Rhodes’ excellence between the ropes is not just limited to pro-wrestling. He was just as good at amateur wrestling.

The youngest son of Dusty Rhodes had a hot start to life in wrestling, going unbeaten for quite a while before he eventually lost his first match. During an appearance on “WrestleBinge” WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page revealed what Cody’s reaction was in the aftermath of the loss.

DDP reveals how Cody Rhodes reacted to suffering his first amateur wrestling loss

DDP revealed that he called Cody Rhodes after his loss. When a devastated Cody told him that he lost his match, DDP sighed with relief, much to the surprise of the future WrestleMania main eventer.

“Went 48-0 and then he lost to a kid in his second year and I called him up and I’m like, ‘Cody,’ I’m like, ‘What’s up, buddy?’ He’s like, ‘Dallas, I lost, I lost,'” DDP said. “It devastated him and I was like, ‘Thank God.'”

DDP explained to Cody that there was more to learn from a loss than winning all the time. His words soon became prophetic as the American Nightmare ended up victorious the next time he faced the kid who had beaten him earlier.

Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes was the first person to jump ship from AEW to WWE. There were a lot of concerns regarding how WWE was going to treat him. The promotion does not have the best record when it comes to wrestlers who earn their name and fame outside WWE.

While Cody started out in WWE, he finally hit his stride during his time away from it.

However, he has been presented like a top star from the moment he walked in.

In fact, the American Nightmare is yet to lose a match since moving to WWE. He beat Seth Rollins every time the two fought each other before taking a long time off due to pectoral muscle injury.

He eventually returned at this year’s Royal Rumble and won the right to face Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

It will be interesting to see if he becomes the first person to take down Reigns since his heel turn, or will Reigns hand him his first loss since joining WWE.

