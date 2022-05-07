“He was the only one” – Cody Rhodes reveals who convinced him to make WWE return

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes reveals the name of the person that convinced him to make his WWE return.

Cody Rhodes, the present WWE wrestler had one of the most iconic comebacks in the history of WWE. The American Nightmare made the most anticipated comeback to the company of WWE during the event of WrestleMania 38.

The suspense about the opponent of Seth Rollins at the event of WrestleMania 38 was one of the most trending topics about the recently conducted event. Finally, the curtains were raised from the most trending question that was present among the followers of professional wrestling.

The fans and followers were thrilled to see their favourite wrestler making a comeback in the company of WWE. To the fans of Cody, the moment turned out to be ice on the cake. It was when their favourite wrestler battled against The Architect and won the match. The tussle witnessed a nail-biting finish.

It was during the February month of this year (2022) when the company of American Elite Wrestling (AEW) made a big announcement. The company of AEW announced that Cody and Brandi Rhodes had parted ways with the company.

The second-generation wrestler along with Brandi Rhodes had parted ways post the completion of their contracts. Post his exit from the company of AEW the 36-year-old received an offer from his previous company, WWE.

The two-time Intercontinental Champion had revealed that it was the Chief of WWE who had advised the wrestler to return to the rings of WWE. Along with being a wrestler in AEW, Cody Rhodes was also employed as an Executive Vice President in AEW. Brandi worked as the company’s Chief Brand Officer.

During his recent appearance on the podcast show of WWE’s After the Bell with Corey Graves, The American Nightmare revealed that Diamond Dallas Page convinced him to return to WWE.

He said:

“He brought up a good point. The last time I did something major leaving the WWE, he was of the same thought process. ‘Well if you believe, if you’re confident then I’ll be confident with you and confident for you.’

And he gave me some tips on people to speak to and people to let things know before it all went down. He was the only one who was a little bit more fatherly and like okay, let’s make sure this is really what you want and not just a knee-jerk thing.

For the most part, everyone who knew in that very small circle was like absolutely go do it, absolutely, which surprised me.”

DDP started his career as a manager in the American Wrestling Association in the late ’80s. Diamond Dallas Page made his first WWE appearance in 1990. He drove The Honky Tonk Man and Greg Valentine to the ring in his pink Cadillac at WrestleMania VI. Cody said that it was DDP who made him understand that returning to WWE would turn out to be the right decision on his part.