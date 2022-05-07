Wrestling

“He was the only one” – Cody Rhodes reveals who convinced him to make WWE return

Cody Rhodes WWE return
Ajay Morab

Previous Article
“Isiah Thomas is the greatest Chicago basketball player of all time”: Dwyane Wade boldly stated he believes Pistons star to be the ‘GOAT’ of Chi-Town hoops
Next Article
"Let’s fight skinny" - Khamzat Chimaev calls out Nate Diaz for a fight once again
WWE Latest News
Cody Rhodes WWE return
“He was the only one” – Cody Rhodes reveals who convinced him to make WWE return

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes reveals the name of the person that convinced him to…