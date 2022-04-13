“Go somewhere else and not draw money” – Former WWE Tag Team Champion Slams Cody Rhodes and Praises Roman Reigns

Former WWE star recently took a dig at Cody Rhodes for switching promotions. He also compared Cody Rhodes with Roman Reigns.

Since The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes made his WWE comeback at WrestleMania 38, fans are waiting to see Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns go against each other. Cody was revealed as the mystery opponent for Seth “Freakin” Rollins at this year’s show of the shows.

Although he won the match, some wrestling personalities are unhappy with Cody changing companies.

Former WWE star bashes Cody Rhodes for changing companies and compares him with Roman Reigns

Joey Mercury, Former WWE tag team champion, said that Roman was the sharp-witted wrestler because he stayed in WWE and earned the top spot in the company.

In his appearance on Wrestling Shoot Interviews, former WWE star slammed Cody Rhodes for switching companies. He also criticized Cody for not being a big draw for any of the wrestling promotions he went to.

He stated:

“I think Roman Reigns is the smartest because he decided to choose to stay. He decided to go to the very top spot and then just stay. Like the whole time Cody was leaving places, Roman just stayed. He got to the place first. So maybe Roman is the smartest.

Former WWE star was in all praises for Roman and Brock.

Joey further went on to talk about Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. He praised both WWE superstars and also stated that Cody changing promotions isn’t a smart move.

Brock Lesnar is smart, Roman Reigns is smart, and Cody Rhodes leaves a lot of places. I don’t know if it’s smart because ‘I’m so damn over, and I’m drawing so much money that these people refuse to make me happy and give me what I’m worth. So I’m going to leave, go somewhere else and not draw money. Then I’ll go somewhere else.’ Yeah! probably smart.” He Said.

Cody Rhodes on his potential match with The Tribal Chief following his WWE return

Since his return to WWE, Cody has expressed his desire for a potential match against The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Even the American Nightmare applauded Roman and appreciated him for how over he has become with the fans.

Appearing on an episode of The Bump, Cody was questioned about a probable match with Reigns. He responded and said:

“When I left here, Roman Reigns was on top. And I think Roman Reigns was experiencing some of the negative byproducts of being on top. Some of the pushback that a new face, a new individual [faces]. But the thing that makes a champion in any company is consistency. When he said ‘Dallas, Texas, acknowledge me’ and whether they’re supposed to boo, cheer, whatever it might be, and they acknowledged him.”

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of the Night Two of WrestleMania 38. Reigns dethroned 10-time world champion Brock Lesnar of his WWE title and became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

