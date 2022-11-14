“The Show Must Go On” – Michael Cole Discusses WWE After Vince McMahon

Michael Cole signed with WWE in 1997 and since then, he has been a key part of the company’s commentary team. However, for most of his career, he has operated under the guidelines of Vince McMahon. In a way, the commentator made his career working for the ex-WWE CEO. Despite Vince McMahon being rigid about saying certain things on live tv, Michael Cole has nothing but praise for him.

Recently, the SmackDown Commentator appeared on the Pat McAfee Show where he discussed many things about WWE. Speaking to his former commentary buddy, Michael Cole shared how he felt when McAfee took a break in September. He also gave his opinions on the condition of WWE after the departure of its ex-boss.

Michael Cole feels WWE is “a different world” after Vince McMahon

Speaking on the show, Michael Cole explained how the company has been after Vince McMahon announced his retirement. According to Cole, everything has been great since the company underwent a regime change. The storylines have been great and the ratings are also better. In fact, the SmackDown Commentator feels WWE is a whole different world after Vince’s departure.

Michael Cole noted he worked under Vince McMahon for around 25 years. He even stated that the former WWE CEO was like a second dad to him. Cole confessed he was shocked after McMahon announced his departure from WWE. However, he did add his ex-boss would have wanted the show to go on.

The SmackDown Commentator also shared the scenario within WWE after Vince McMahon left the company. He said things are going well and he’s having a lot of fun under the regime led by Triple H. He stated:

“It was a shock when it [Vince McMahon’s Retirment] first happened. And I think we have all settled in and realized, ‘Hey, the show must go on,’ is what Vince [McMahon] always said. The show’s going on, we are doing well, and it’s been a lot of fun.”

Vince McMahon’s exit from WWE transpired under unusual circumstances

From Cody Rhodes’ WWE return to the CM Punk-AEW controversy, this year has been an interesting one for pro wrestling. However, the biggest talking point was when Vince McMahon retired from WWE. The former CEO was caught up in a hush money scandal earlier this year.

Vince McMahon was accused of paying millions to various female employees to cover his sexual misconduct. The WWE Board also held an internal investigation regarding the whole matter. Eventually, he first stepped down as WWE’s CEO, and then in July, he announced his retirement. After that, Triple H was appointed as the new Head of WWE Creative.

At 77, time for me to retire.

Thank you, WWE Universe.

Then. Now. Forever. Together. #WWE #thankful — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 22, 2022

Nevertheless, despite everyone thinking Vince McMahon will die in the Gorilla Position, the controversy led to his exit. Although the investigation of his hush money scandal is over now, he won’t be coming back.

