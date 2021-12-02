The Undertaker names his pick for WWE Mount Rushmore. The WWE Legend changed his picks from the last time he was asked the same question.

For most people, The Undertaker is in their Mount Rushmore. Not many could have pullled off the character he did for as many years he did the way he did. Despite the theatrics, the character was no joke and combined that with his in-ring prowess, it is no wonder the Deadman has undisputed legendary status among pro-wrestling fans.

But who is in his own Mount Rushmore? The Undertaker was asked this very question during his recent appearance on Kevin Hart’s Cold As Balls on the Laugh Out Loud YouTube channel and the Deadman was quick with his answer.

“Okay, Andre [The Giant], Stone Cold [Steve Austin], [The] Rock, and I’m gonna go with Shawn Michaels.”

The Undertaker offered no explanation for his choices but considering the names, there really is no need for one. Interestingly, this is a different list from the one he answered before. In an interview with Comicbook.com last year, he picked Steve Austin, Andre The Giant, Ric Flair, and Hulk Hogan as his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling.

The Undertaker wrestled in the WWE for 30 years and has several accolades in the promotion. He won the WWE/F Championship 4 times and the World Heavyweight Championship 3 times for a total of 7 World title reigns. The Deadman has many more titles and has also won the Royal Rumble once.

His biggest achievement however, is his Wrestlemania streak. The Undertaker won 21 straight matches at Wrestlemaniafrom 1991 to 2013 and ended his wrestling career with a 25–2 record.

