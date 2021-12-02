“I don’t know if that guy could have taken Ashley down” – Ric Flair says Seth Rollins’ attacker wouldn’t be able to take Charlotte Flair down

Ric Flair says Seth Rollins’ attacker wouldn’t be able to take Charlotte Flair down. The Visionary was jumped by a fan on RAW recently.

Ric Flair has taken issues with Seth Rollins’ admitting that his recent experience with a crazed fan was terrifying. A crazed fan jumped the barricade and blindsided the WWE Superstar. However, Rollins managed to get him in a headlock and held on until security arrived and dragged the man away.

Also read: Ric Flair criticizes Seth Rollins for admitting he was terrifed after attack by fan

Speaking on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Ric Flair mentioned how second generation pro wrestlers “are taught be tough”. He gave example of several WWE stars before stating that Charlotte Flair would have handled the situation differently than Rollins did.

Ric Flair says Seth Rollins’ attacker wouldn’t be able to take Charlotte Flair down

“You got to be tough to be in this business, period. Even today. These kids are tough. I’ll tell you right now and I can’t help but bring her in, [Charlotte] can kick anybody’s ass…second generation kids are taught to be tough. Roman Reigns, The Usos. I’m such fan of kids that had to really be tough and just survive in life.

“If you’ve been a real athlete and really competed at a tough level you’re tough. You’re mentally tough, you’re physically tough and you’re honed and trained – if that same thing happened to Ashley hypothetically, I don’t know if the guy could have taken Ashley down.

“She’s tough, man. You don’t think Tamina’s tough, or Nia Jax, or, Nattie Neidhart, are you kidding me? They come up in families where you had to be tough.”

It will be interesting to see how Rollins responds to Flair’s comments. The WWE Hall of Famer was recently involved in a social media feud with Becky Lynch and could very well be on his way to another with her husband.

Click here for more Wrestling News