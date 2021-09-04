“He is a once-in-a-lifetime talent” – Finn Balor heaps praise on Roman Reigns

Finn Balor heaps praise on Roman Reigns. The two are in a feud on WWE TV. However, the Prince couldn’t stop himself from praising the Universal Champion.

Finn Balor is back on the main roster and he wants his Universal Championship back. The Prince has been involved in a program with Roman Reigns for the top title on Friday Night SmackDown. However, he is willing to call a spade a spade and be honest with his opinions on the Tribal Chief.

Also read: The Rock responds to viral picture of his doppelganger

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Balor called Reigns “a once-in-a-lifetime talent.” He said that many did not see Reigns’ abilities until he turned heel last year. However, Balor always knew Reigns was “something special” the moment they locked horns for the first time back in 2016.

Finn Balor heaps praise on Roman Reigns

“The world was talking s— about Roman and his abilities and his performances. From the first moment we locked up, I knew he was something special. He was operating on a different level that people didn’t quite fully understand. Now people are learning he is a once-in-a-lifetime talent. Roman’s proven that over and again, and the masses have accepted and acknowledged that ability and growth. His presence is just unimaginable right now.”

Balor reiterated the same during his conversation with DAZN.

“People keep saying it took Roman awhile to get to where he’s at. But when we locked up in 2016, people were talking sh*t about Roman all the time online, in the media, everywhere. When I locked up with him in 2016, I realized that everyone was wrong. My eyes were open. When you’re in the ring, and you feel someone, you feel that energy in that first lockup.”

“There’s nowhere to hide. That energy, he had it in 2016, and he’s had it ever since. Maybe people weren’t, you know, on the same wavelength to quite fully tune into that and understand that, recognize that, acknowledge it if you want to say. But for the last year, I think people are a little bit late to the party, because Roman for me, has been someone who’s been performing at this level for years and years.”

“He’s the real deal. It may have taken a lot of time for the media or the fans to realize that, but I think his peers, the boys in the locker room, have been well aware of this for a very long time.”

Click here for more Wrestling News