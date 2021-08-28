“They don’t want to get hurt” – Top WWE star explains why Brock Lesnar chose to go after Roman Reigns

Top WWE star explains why Brock Lesnar chose to go after Roman Reigns. The Beast Incarnate made his WWE return at SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns succesfully defended his Universal Championship against John Cena in the main event of SummerSlam. His victory celebrations were shortlived however. Brock Lesnar came out shortly after. His first WWE appearance since Wrestlemania 36 and he made it abundantly clear what he was after.

Also read: Roman Reigns comments on if John Cena should have turned Heel after becoming Face of the Company

WWE Superstar Matt Riddle, who won the RAW Tag Team Championships with Randy Orton at SummerSlam, spoke with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report and offered an explanation as to why Lesnar went to SmackDown instead of coming back to RAW.

Top WWE star explains why Brock Lesnar chose to go after Roman Reigns

“Brock came out at the end of the show. I saw a sign on a door say Mr. Beast and I was like ‘Who the hell is Mr. Beast? I got a feeling that’s Brock.’ You know, hey, I’m glad Brock’s back. Fans missed him and he’s one hell of a competitor. I personally think he went for the wrong man – he went for Roman. But people love that Universal Championship, so I get it. I think they’re both doing the right thing because they don’t want to get hurt.”

Riddle has been one of the most entertaining acts in the WWE this year. His storyline with Randy Orton has been praised by fans and it should be a matter of time before Riddle returns to singles action and goes after the top titles.

He has previously won the United States Championship but it seems that he may have a higher ceiling in the company than was originally thought.

Click here for more Wrestling News