Roman Reigns comments on if John Cena should have turned Heel after becoming Face of the Company. The two recently fought at SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns is the undisputed top guy in the WWE. He is the face of the company, the number one and no one even comes close. Unlike the other guys in his position in the past though, Reigns is doing so as a heel. In fact, his career has benefitted from the turn.

Reigns took the mantle of the face of the company from John Cena. Like Reigns, Cena was a heel very early on in his WWE career. Unlike the Tribal Chief however, the Cenation Leader never turned to the dark side after becoming the top guy in the promotion.

While speaking to BT Sports’ Ariel Helwani, Reigns was asked if Cena should have turned heel during his run as the face that runs the place. The Head of the table stated that the only decisions that mattered are the ones that Cena took and in the end “that’s the only way it should’ve happened.”

“We can side seat drive his career and his life all we want but at the end of the day, he’s done pretty good and he’s still out there hustling and doing his thing. I think every man has their own path and their own decisions to influence that path. I think he did it his way and that’s the only way it should’ve happened.”

Cena recently returned to the WWE to set up a clash with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam. The two fought an entertaining match in the main event with Reigns coming out on top and retaining his title.

