“They will say ‘He’s the greatest wrestler ever’” – Hulk Hogan thinks he will be remembered as the greatest wrestler ever

Hulk Hogan thinks he will be remembered as the greatest wrestler ever. The WWE Hall of Famer is credited for ushering in the professional wrestling boom.

Hulk Hogan is one of the most popular wrestlers to have stepped foot inside the squared circle. He was extremely instrumental in Vince McMahon’s vision of taking wrestling to the mainstream. He also played an integral part during the Monday Night Wars, this time plotting against Vince and the WWE.

The WWE Hall of Famer’s reputation has since taken a beating following his racist rant on a leaked sex tape recorded in 2007. There are many fans as well who believe that the Hulkster was never the best performer between the ropes. Despite it all however, Hogan believes that his legacy in wrestling will be much kinder to him.

When asked what he thinks his legacy in wrestling will be during an appearance on “Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling” podcast, he said:

“I think when all the smoke clears, you know, it will be 10, 15, 20, 30, 40, 50 years from now, they will just have to at least acknowledge, and just say it.”

“The only thing I can think of, because they won’t remember what I did or what Jericho did or what The Rock did, is they will say ‘He’s the greatest wrestler ever’, like they do with Gorgeous George. They just throw it out there because it’s a one-liner to describe something. That’s probably what it’s going to end up as.”

“That’s not an ego thing, that’s just from being on TV for so long and so many people know me, but that will probably be the legacy for the general public.”

“For me, it was just a great time. We changed the business. It helped a lot of people. I probably did it too long because I crippled myself. It was a lot of fun.”

Hogan is a 6-time WWF/WWE Champion with his first reign holding the record for the second-longest in the promotion’s history. He has also won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship six times, and holds the record for the longest reign.

Hogan main-evented eight of the first nine editions of WWF’s flagship annual event, WrestleMania and is also the first wrestler to win consecutive Royal Rumble matches, doing so in 1990 and 1991.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in back 2005. Hogan entered the Hall of Fame a second in time in 2020 as part of the legendary nWo.

