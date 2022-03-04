Is The Undertaker related to Kane in real life? The Brothers of Destruction are two of the most dominant wrestlers to have performed in WWE.

The Undertaker has caused one too many nightmares since he made his WWE debut on November 22, 1990, Survivor Series. He was one of the most feared wrestlers on the roster, not just because of his skills as a performer inside the ring but also because of his ability to portray his role as well as he did for 30 years!

The Undertaker was a force of nature, unlike anything the fans had ever seen before. A supernatural character straight out of a horror movie, he captured the imagination of the millions who were watching WWE week after week. But just when they thought they had him unraveled, out came Kane.



Like the Undertaker, Kane was a juggernaut from hell that shocked the audiences with his demon like appearance. He was a pyromaniac with a thirst for revenge against his older half brother, The Undertaker.

These two were joined by the hip during their time in the WWE. They either fought with each other or alongside each other. By the end of their respective careers, it was impossible to talk about one without mentioning the other, such was the influence they had on each other.

.@KaneWWE has been a brother to me on and off screen for over 25 years. Hardworking, loyal, and dedicated I was honored to be the one to announce he is the newest member of the #WWEHOF Class of 2021! #BrothersofDestruction https://t.co/lNMDLJaa6v — Undertaker (@undertaker) March 24, 2021

Is The Undertaker related to Kane in real life?

In storyline, The Undertaker and Kane were half brothers. Given their similar heights and physique it is easy to see why so many accepted this as fact. However, they aren’t related to each other in real life. The Undertaker’s real name is Mark Callaway while Kane’s real name is Glenn Jacobs.

The Undertaker does have siblings in real life. He has four older brothers named David, Michael, Paul, and Timothy (died March 2020, age 63). However, none of them have ever tried to drag him through the gates of hell and have him burn in there forever. Kane on the other hand, has no siblings.

In the WWE however, the two were brothers, who like most siblings, sometimes had barbaric feuds with each other and sometimes joined hands to wreak havoc on others. Together they were known as The Brothers of Destruction.



They won three tag team championships (two WWF Tag Team Championships and one WCW Tag Team Championship) during their time as a tag team and even though they never officially reunited, they did have several one-off reunions over the course of their long careers.

The two have since retired from professional wrestling. Kane was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year and the Undertaker will be inducted this year.

