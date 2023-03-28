HomeSearch

“They’re Building a Whole as* City”- WWE Universe Reacts to Leaked Pictures of WrestleMania 39 Stage Construction

Rishabh Singh
|Published 28/03/2023

WrestleMania 39 stage construction

WrestleMania 39 poster
Credits: WWE

With each passing PLE, Triple H continues to outdo himself. WrestleMania 39 is less than a week away. And this will be the first-ever WrestleMania with Triple H at the helm. Ever since The Game took the rein from his father-in-law, he has proven to be a catalyst who has facilitated changes. It should be noted that the WWE talents are seemingly a lot happier under the new management. The Chief Content Officer has something special planned for his first WrestleMania. 

By the looks of the leaked picture of WrestleMania 39 stage construction, it looks like the Head of the Creative is pulling out all the stops. The ongoing construction of the stage at the SoFi Stadium is emblematic of Triple H’s brilliant design mindset.

In appearance, the WrestleMania stage and layout are a bit similar to SummerSlam 2008. It appears as if the stage is placed on an elevated platform. In addition, there is also a massive titantron.

Fans on Twitter have been spitballing on the endless infrastructural possibilities of WrestleMania 39. 

Fans react to the leaked picture of the construction of WrestleMania 39 stage

The WrestleMania stage in the making elicited mixed responses from the fans on Twitter. Some fans believe the stage is being reinforced to withstand Cody Rhodes’ pyro. Another fan compared the developing stage with a castle. Nonetheless, fans seem nothing less than excited for WrestleMania 39.

One fan even Tweeted that WWE is trying to build “a whole as* city.”

Triple H may introduce a new World Championship On Raw after WrestleMania 39

WrestleVotes via GiveMeSport reported that Triple H has seemingly approved the design of a whole new World Championship title. It’s not known when the title will be unveiled, but the news has led to speculations about Cody Rhodes’ potential win at WrestleMania 39. 

It was previously reported that Triple H intended to scrap the Universal Championship. However, Roman Reigns’ superior title reign kept The Game from retiring the belt. If Rhodes manages to end Roman’s title reign at the Show of Shows, the new title could be presented on Raw after Mania. 

