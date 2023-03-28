“They’re Building a Whole as* City”- WWE Universe Reacts to Leaked Pictures of WrestleMania 39 Stage Construction

With each passing PLE, Triple H continues to outdo himself. WrestleMania 39 is less than a week away. And this will be the first-ever WrestleMania with Triple H at the helm. Ever since The Game took the rein from his father-in-law, he has proven to be a catalyst who has facilitated changes. It should be noted that the WWE talents are seemingly a lot happier under the new management. The Chief Content Officer has something special planned for his first WrestleMania.

By the looks of the leaked picture of WrestleMania 39 stage construction, it looks like the Head of the Creative is pulling out all the stops. The ongoing construction of the stage at the SoFi Stadium is emblematic of Triple H’s brilliant design mindset.

In appearance, the WrestleMania stage and layout are a bit similar to SummerSlam 2008. It appears as if the stage is placed on an elevated platform. In addition, there is also a massive titantron.

Fans on Twitter have been spitballing on the endless infrastructural possibilities of WrestleMania 39.

Fans react to the leaked picture of the construction of WrestleMania 39 stage

The WrestleMania stage in the making elicited mixed responses from the fans on Twitter. Some fans believe the stage is being reinforced to withstand Cody Rhodes’ pyro. Another fan compared the developing stage with a castle. Nonetheless, fans seem nothing less than excited for WrestleMania 39.

Looks like it’s going to end up being a movie premiere screen, kinda like the lower half of the Summerslam 08’ set. There’s still a piece in this shot that is a roof in the middle that has yet to be attached, which is probably where they will hang theatre lights under it. — Chris Horrell (@chrishorrell_) March 27, 2023

Has to be strong enough to survive Cody’s pyro pic.twitter.com/ZxhKvfoSXw — Donkey Wrestler (@businessdonkey) March 27, 2023

The stadium when Cody’s pyro hits pic.twitter.com/Hth0zYWD3g — Professional Transformers Enjoyer (@TAnimater) March 27, 2023

So are they building a stage or a freaking castle? Giving me WM 24 vibes, with the whole freaking resort building look behind them — Gil Dice (@Whiteboardpoets) March 27, 2023

Prob gonna look something like this pic.twitter.com/aL0Ojk5Fmx — Nathan Kohler (@nathankohler07) March 28, 2023

lawwdd have mercy for the pyro people are gonna hear at home 😂😂 — Ran⭐️ (@hoesluvvmarii) March 27, 2023

Triple H Cooking The Wrestlemania Stage pic.twitter.com/pgL4ogLHUJ — ADVENTURES UNITED STUDIOS (@Fernando_M223S) March 27, 2023

One fan even Tweeted that WWE is trying to build “a whole as* city.”

They’re building a whole ass city — ____Edge____ (@______EDGE_____) March 28, 2023

The temptation rn to spend £1000 just to fly over and sit in the nosebleeds 😃 im so tempted — austin theory era 🫰 (@TheoryEra) March 23, 2023

If the ring is in the middle from the pic here,wow I’m gonna have a great view!!! 🥲😎 pic.twitter.com/hMxDEdo25D — Michael Guzman (@Michael_Guzman1) March 27, 2023

#Wrestlemania 39 stage being set into place at Sofi Stadium. It’s not much now, but give it time. Hype train is rolling! pic.twitter.com/FsU8OmSHXs — Bus 🟡 (@superbusradio) March 23, 2023

I’m getting Wrestle Kingdom 12 and Wrestlemania 26 vibes — Jordan Gerhardt (@JordanGerhardt2) March 27, 2023

Another thing is, Triple H will try to avoid the leaks of construction of #WrestleMania39 Stage. Hearing, they might show the work of stage by themselves. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/GW5uynt01v — Wrestle Insides (@wrestleinsides) March 23, 2023

Triple H may introduce a new World Championship On Raw after WrestleMania 39

WrestleVotes via GiveMeSport reported that Triple H has seemingly approved the design of a whole new World Championship title. It’s not known when the title will be unveiled, but the news has led to speculations about Cody Rhodes’ potential win at WrestleMania 39.

Triple H has “approved” the design of a new WWE World Championship – @WrestleVotes via GiveMeSport pic.twitter.com/ZpKeKDmDDG — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) March 27, 2023

It was previously reported that Triple H intended to scrap the Universal Championship. However, Roman Reigns’ superior title reign kept The Game from retiring the belt. If Rhodes manages to end Roman’s title reign at the Show of Shows, the new title could be presented on Raw after Mania.

